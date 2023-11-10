Invincible Season 2 Episode 2's Big Atlantis Twist Is Much Different In The Comics

Contains spoilers for "Invincible" Season 2, Episode 2

This week, the sins of the father had to rest upon the son when (cue title) "Invincible" Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) was ordered by Cecil to marry a fish. After Nolan (J.K. Simmons) turned former Guardians of the Globe member Aquarus (Ross Marquand) into chum and fled, it was left to Mark to settle tensions between the people of both land and sea and wed his widow, Aquaria (Tatiana Maslany). At least, that's what he thought he had to do. The queen of the seven seas revealed it had actually done away with that old tradition, and Mark would instead be fed to a monster for his father's past deeds. What's interesting is that old tradition was one that actually almost came to pass in the original "Invincible" comic.

As with many story beats in Amazon's animated, violent assault on the eyes, the Invincible we've got on-screen differs greatly from the one it's adapted from. This apparently includes Mark having to deal with the possibility of marrying a sea creature in order to keep the peace. Originally, Aquaria (who debuted in "Invincible" #8) is very much for tying the knot with Mark and almost comes close to doing so. Instead, though, the day is saved, and love proves triumphant thanks to a character that is decidedly absent from this episode and potentially the entire series.