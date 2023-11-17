Why Thaedus In Invincible Season 2 Episode 3 Sounds So Familiar To '80s Kids

For anyone running on a fresh batch of Energon cubes, it'll take only a few words from Peter Cullen to hear the unmistakable rasp of Optimus Prime from "Transformers." Taking on the title of leader of the Autobots in 1984, Cullen has been voicing the character for almost 40 years, with his latest stint as the Cybertronian-born brute in "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." What's so impressive about his run at the character, however, is that it was actually inspired by Cullen's brother when he first tried for the part of Prime.

In an interview with Collider, Cullen recalled how he asked to bother his brother's car to get to the audition, inadvertently setting the wheels of Optimus Prime in motion. When Cullen explained that he'd be trying out for a heroic truck, his brother advised, "If you're gonna be a hero, be a real hero. Don't be one of those Hollywood pretenders; don't go yelling and screaming and pretending you're a tough guy. Be strong enough to be gentle.' And that hung in my brain." The rest, as they say, is history, with Peter Cullen nailing the part of Optimus by applying a straightforward tactic. "[I] drove home [and] said, 'Larry, it really went well, and I thank you.' He said, 'What for?' I said, 'I just impersonated you.' [Laughs] Three weeks later, I found out I got the job."