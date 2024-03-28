Does Ezra Miller Return In Invincible Season 2 Part 2 After Recent Controversies?

Contains spoilers for "Invincible" Season 2, Episode 7 — "I'm Not Going Anywhere"

It was expected that Ezra Miller would face serious career repercussions following their arrest in 2022, and yet their lead gig in "The Flash" was released regardless. Scarlet Speedster aside, though, Ezra Miller played one other comic book character — unhinged cyborg-constructor D.A. Sinclair in "Invincible." The super-genius responsible for turning Rick Sheridan (Jonathan Groff) into a part-man, part-machine student of Upstate University appeared in Season 1 with his army of ReAnimen. Now he's returned in Season 2, Episode 7, "I'm Not Going Anywhere," and as revealed in his brief appearance and via the credits, Miller is no longer voicing the character and has instead been replaced by Eric Bauza.

With a healthy amount of voice work under his belt, Bauza has voiced iconic characters from the world of Looney Tunes, including Bugs Bunny, Donald Duck, Marvin the Martian, and Porky Pig. He's also set to voice Diddy Kong in the untitled sequel to "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," presumably opposite "Invincible" producer Seth Rogen, who plays Donkey Kong in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." He's also dabbled in Amazon's other dark comic book world of "The Boys" when he voiced Black Noir's animated voice of reason, Buster Beaver.

With this recent switch around, is there a future for Sinclair in the ongoing superhero story that his monstrosities are inhabiting? Well, if the show continues to go by the book, absolutely, and surprisingly, it'll be for the continuing forces of good.