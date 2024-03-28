Does Ezra Miller Return In Invincible Season 2 Part 2 After Recent Controversies?
Contains spoilers for "Invincible" Season 2, Episode 7 — "I'm Not Going Anywhere"
It was expected that Ezra Miller would face serious career repercussions following their arrest in 2022, and yet their lead gig in "The Flash" was released regardless. Scarlet Speedster aside, though, Ezra Miller played one other comic book character — unhinged cyborg-constructor D.A. Sinclair in "Invincible." The super-genius responsible for turning Rick Sheridan (Jonathan Groff) into a part-man, part-machine student of Upstate University appeared in Season 1 with his army of ReAnimen. Now he's returned in Season 2, Episode 7, "I'm Not Going Anywhere," and as revealed in his brief appearance and via the credits, Miller is no longer voicing the character and has instead been replaced by Eric Bauza.
With a healthy amount of voice work under his belt, Bauza has voiced iconic characters from the world of Looney Tunes, including Bugs Bunny, Donald Duck, Marvin the Martian, and Porky Pig. He's also set to voice Diddy Kong in the untitled sequel to "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," presumably opposite "Invincible" producer Seth Rogen, who plays Donkey Kong in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." He's also dabbled in Amazon's other dark comic book world of "The Boys" when he voiced Black Noir's animated voice of reason, Buster Beaver.
With this recent switch around, is there a future for Sinclair in the ongoing superhero story that his monstrosities are inhabiting? Well, if the show continues to go by the book, absolutely, and surprisingly, it'll be for the continuing forces of good.
D.A. Sinclair builds more than just ReAnimen in the future of Invincible
For now, we can safely say that Eric Bauza is the one current mad scientist working under Cecil Stedman (Walton Goggins) to perfect his ReAnimen regime, but that's not the only horrific science project he'll be tinkering with before "Invincible" reaches its end. It'll be a few seasons to go for now, but eventually, Sinclair's prominence in Kirkman's story reaches an all-time wild high when he revives the dead Invincible from alternate realities for an extra-special mission.
"Invincible" #60 marks the beginning of "The Invincible War," a massive story event that sees Angstrom Levy (currently voiced by Sterling K. Brown) return with a vengeance along with 16 evil versions of Mark Grayson. Half of them are killed following the event, only to wind up on Sinclair's operating table, revived and put to use later in the story.
While it'll be a while before Sinclair's badly named crimes against science and nature surface on a superpowered level, it's safe to say that Bauza filling Ezra Miller's spot will lead to a more prevalent role when "Invincible" continues. We just hope that none of his future appearances will have a midway split in a season like this one.