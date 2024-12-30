Whatever Happened To The Lucifer Cast & What Are They Doing Today?
The television show "Lucifer" is about the Devil, who goes by the name of Lucifer Morningstar. He decides to take a holiday from his duties in Hell, so he goes to Los Angeles for some sun and surf. While he's there, he meets Chloe Decker (Lauren German), a police detective for the LAPD, and starts working on cases as a civilian consultant. But not only does he enjoy the work and starts to fall for Chloe, his new side hustle brings a bunch of new people into his life — and hers. These characters make up the core cast of "Lucifer." From Chloe's ex-husband Dan (Kevin Alejandro) and Lucifer's brother Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) to Chloe's daughter Trixie (Scarlett Estevez) and Lucifer's psychiatrist Linda (Rachael Harris), they have a wonderful circle of friends, colleagues, and family members, and a strong array of actors portraying them.
The show spent its first three seasons (from 2016 to 2018) on Fox and then, after being cancelled, moved to Netflix for its last three seasons, which lasted from 2019 to 2021. But where else have you seen the cast of "Lucifer" and what have they been doing since the show ended? It's only been a few years, but many of them have had exciting roles in new projects. Meanwhile, others have taken some time off after "Lucifer," a well-deserved break from the grind of show business. Read on for all the details.
Tom Ellis (Lucifer Morningstar)
Tom Ellis played the titular character on "Lucifer," the angel who was cast out of Heaven and condemned to run Hell. But Ellis doesn't play Lucifer as evil. In fact, he's so charming, he has a natural (or supernatural, as it were) way with both women and men. His greatest power is getting anyone to tell the truth, shedding light on their deepest, darkest secrets. Ellis clearly loved the role and played it with gusto, from Lucifer's zest for life to his desire to figure himself out.
Whatever happened to Tom Ellis after Lucifer ended? Well, he has kept a fairly low profile. His role of Lucifer, which was based on the character in Neil Gaiman's acclaimed comic book "The Sandman," was recast when an adaptation of "The Sandman" debuted on Netflix, because the character on "Lucifer" had become too different. Besides, Ellis told the podcast Reign with Josh Smith that he wanted to take a couple of years off to be with his three daughters after the difficulty of shooting "Lucifer" in America and having them grow up in the U.K., especially during the COVID-19 lockdowns.
As of 2024, though, he's gotten back into acting, and he already has a full slate of projects. This began with the Netflix rom-com "Players," in which he plays the character Nick, who Gina Rodriguez's character falls for. He also plays Oliver in the second season of the Hulu series "Tell Me Lies," a show created by his wife, Meagan Oppenheimer. And he has plans to star in her next series, the dark comedy "Second Wife," which follows a married couple who find out they don't know each other very well.
In addition, Ellis will co-star with Ernest Kingsley Jr. ("The Sandman") and Sterling K. Brown ("This is Us") in the limited series "Washington Black," based on the novel by Esi Edugyan. Ellis plays the inventor and abolitionist Christopher "Titch" Wilde, who befriends Wash and eventually helps him escape from his plantation. Also, in a voice-acting role, Ellis portrays the role of God in cat form (aka Godcat) in the Netflix series "Exploding Kittens." It's a bit of a reversal from his portrayal of Lucifer, as his Godcat goes up against Devilcat in an epic battle for dominance of Earth.
Lauren German (Chloe Decker)
Lauren German was a busy actor even before she got her gig as the love of the Devil's life in "Lucifer." She started her career in guest roles on shows like "7th Heaven," alongside films such as "A Walk to Remember" and "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre." In 2007, she was one of the leads in "Hostel: Part II," and by 2011, she had made her mark on television when she landed the role of Lori Weston, a Secret Service agent, in the CBS remake of the popular series "Hawaii Five-O." German also went on to star in "Chicago Fire" as Leslie Shay and she made a couple guest appearances in its sister show, "Chicago P.D."
German followed all this up with "Lucifer," where for six seasons she played LAPD detective Chloe Decker, Lucifer's love interest. She wasn't interested in the seemingly delusional man at first, but she couldn't deny his charm and eventually fell for him. German's screen career has been quiet since "Lucifer" ended. She's booked no new roles, but she's doing other things, like focusing on her art. In fact, in 2023, according to her Instagram, she had multiple collaborations with Children's Hospital Los Angeles to sell her art on shirts to support the Expressive Arts and Therapies Program. There's no word on if or when she might resume her acting career, as of this writing.
Kevin Alejandro (Dan Espinoza)
Kevin Alejandro had several noteworthy roles even before he played Dan Espinoza — or as Lucifer would call him, "Detective Douche" — on "Lucifer." He was Detective Nate Moretta in "Southland" from 2009 to 2011 and Jesus Velasquez on "True Blood" from 2010 to 2012. Then he recurred as Sebastian Blood on "Arrow" throughout that series' second season from 2013 to 2014. But Dan Espinoza on "Lucifer" is the role he's inhabited for the longest. As Chloe Decker's ex-husband, he hated Lucifer before eventually learning to love him. Plus, he also directed several episodes of the later seasons of the show, something he continues to do now.
In terms of what Kevin Alejandro has been up to since "Lucifer" ended, he's playing a major role in the CBS TV show "Fire Country." He's featured as Captain Manny Perez — who works with convicts volunteering as firefighters in exchange for a shortened prison sentence — since 2022. He's also had a juicy voice role on the Netflix series "Arcane" as Jayce Talis. There's a heartwarming reason that Alejandro agreed to play Jayce in "Arcane" — his son is big fan of "League of Legends," the game that the animated show is based on. Elsewhere, he continues to build his directing resume. He helmed a few episodes of "Fire Country," as well as an episode of the Disney+ show "National Treasure: Edge of History."
D.B. Woodside (Amenadiel)
If you've ever wondered why Amenadiel from "Lucifer" looks so familiar, that's because the guy who plays him has been in several big TV series over the years. D.B. Woodside portrayed Amenadiel throughout the show's run. As Lucifer's older brother — and God's favorite son — he starts off as an antagonist to the Devil, wanting him to return to Hell. However, he has a change of heart and eventually becomes a defender of Lucifer and a lover of humanity, so much so that he ends up having a baby with Lucifer's psychiatrist, Linda Martin (Rachael Harris). But even before he became Amenadiel, Woodside was already amassing quite a list of credits.
He started his career as a main character in the second season of the show "Murder One" back in 1996. He also played Principal Robin Wood in the final season of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," where he memorably wooed Buffy and then her fellow slayer Faith. Next he played Wayne Palmer, the ill-fated brother to Dennis Haysbert's David Palmer in the Fox series "24," from 2003 to 2007, and Jeff Malone in Season 4 through Season 7 of "Suits" (and its spinoff, "Pearson").
He teamed up with Haysbert again in "Lucifer," although this time they were father and son — Haysbert played God in the show's fifth season. After "Lucifer" ended its run with its sixth season, Woodside played Erik Monks in another Netflix series, "The Night Agent," in 2023. And while he won't return for "The Night Agent" Season 2 given the fate of his character, he also had a nine-episode arc in Season 4 and Season 5 of the series "9-1-1: Lone Star" from 2023 to 2024.
Lesley-Ann Brandt (Mazikeen)
As the demon Mazikeen in "Lucifer," South African-born actor Lesley-Ann Brandt got to take her character from a cold-hearted demon who didn't care about anyone but Lucifer to a member of Lucifer's team, a woman concerned with getting a soul, and a wife to Inbar Lavi's Eve. It was quite the arc for Maze, as well as Brandt. Before Brandt took on the part, she was best known as Naevia in the Starz series "Spartacus: Blood and Sand" and its prequel miniseries "Spartacus: Gods of the Arena."
While she really hit her stride with "Lucifer," after it ended she continued to work in Hollywood, including as the voice of Liza Barrel on the Netflix series "Captain Fall" and as Pearl Thorne on "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live" on AMC. Her accent in "The Ones Who Live" isn't quite like her accent in real life, but it is authentically South African, which is rare in today's TV landscape. "Originally the character was French, and I asked if they were open to other accents," she told TV Line. "Like, could I give them South African? Could I give them Kiwi? And they were like, 'Yeah, South African is cool.'"
Brandt is also busy working on the upcoming TV series "Hanover Street," which she is acting in and also producing. The drama is close to Brandt's heart as it is set in Cape Town's District Six, a diverse community that stood up to the apartheid regime. District Six was declared "Whites-only" in 1966 and the residents were forcibly removed from their homes. "While the barbarity of the apartheid regime has featured onscreen before, 'Hanover Street' will lean into the joy and solidarity that the community shared in the face of repression," Brandt told Deadline.
Rachael Harris (Linda Martin)
Rachael Harris was one of the most recognizable stars on "Lucifer" when the show started in 2016. That's because, when it comes to TV, she's pretty much done it all, especially in the realm of comedy. She's had guest-starring roles on "Friends," "Pushing Daisies," "New Girl," "The Office," and many more. She also appeared in several episodes of "Reno 911!," and she was in the main cast of the sitcom "Notes from the Underbelly." In movies, she hasn't done too badly, either. She was Ed Helms' controlling fiancée in the popular 2009 comedy "The Hangover," as well as Susan Heffley, the mother of the main character in "The Diary of a Wimpy Kid" and its sequel. She also played the recurring role of Sheila Sazs in 28 episodes of "Suits" from Season 2 in 2012 to Season 9 in 2019.
The one thing Harris hadn't done by the time she landed "Lucifer" was play the psychiatrist of the Devil himself, but Dr. Linda Martin changed all that for Harris. It was another important role for her, with her character becoming an important part of Lucifer's inner circle. Since "Lucifer" ended, Harris has returned to acting in everything and anything, from appearing as Sam's mother Sheryl in the comedy "Ghosts" to playing Dean Miller in "Sex Lives of College Girls." She was also part of the main cast of the first season of the Disney+ series "Goosebumps" in 2023 and 2024: Harris portrays Nora Parker, a café waitress and the mother of Lucas.
Aimee Garcia (Ella Lopez)
Starting in Season 2 of "Lucifer," Aimee Garcia played the role of Ella Lopez, and she had such a unique take on the character — playing her as smart but vulnerable — that she quickly became a fan favorite. Before she arrived in Lucifer's life, Garcia had major roles on series such as ABC's "George Lopez" as Veronica Palmero and Showtime's "Dexter" as Jamie Batista, the nanny to Dexter's son.
Since "Lucifer" ended, Garcia has been very busy. In 2022, she starred in the Netflix movie "Christmas With You" as a pop star who falls for Freddie Prinze Jr.'s small-town piano teacher, as well as recurring on the Hulu series "Woke." She also voiced Alex Gonzalez in Hulu's "Dragons: The Nine Realms" and starred in the Hallmark movies "The Cases of Mystery Lane" and its follow-up, "The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death Is Listening."
Most interestingly, Garcia has gotten into writing. She co-authored three comic books with former professional wrestler AJ Mendez starting even before the end of Lucifer, including "GLOW vs. The Babyface" in 2020 and "Dungeons & Dragons: At the Spine of the World" in 2021. In 2024, the pair released an independent comic called "Day of the Dead Girl." Speaking about the project to ComicBook.com, Garcia said: "We have this kind of dark, macabre kind of sense of humor that checks witches, Brujas, supernatural, serial killer, magic and death so we thought why not create something that blends all those things together because we're really fans of those all those genres."
Scarlett Estevez (Trixie Espinoza)
Scarlett Estevez is young, but she already has an incredible filmography. Before she was even 10 years old, she starred as Megan in "Daddy's Home" and "Daddy's Home 2" opposite Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg. She then appeared in 76 episodes of "Lucifer" as Chloe and Dan's daughter, Trixie. While Lucifer didn't seem to know what to do with Trixie at first, she eventually won him over with her charming way of relating to the world, even declaring her desire to be the first President of Mars.
She wasn't in as much of the final season of the show because she had landed a role in the 2022 Disney Channel series "Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion" as Violet, a young girl who must figure out how to deal with her responsibilities as a superhero. Since "Lucifer" ended, Scarlett has also had voice roles in the movie "Minions: The Rise of Gru" and the series "Dew Drop Diaries" and "The Loud House." Undoubtedly, she'll have many more credits to her name in the years to come.
Tricia Helfer (Charlotte Richards/Goddess)
On "Lucifer," Canadian actress Tricia Helfer played the Goddess and the human whose body she took over, Charlotte Richards, a woman who wants to redeem herself. Her screen time was primarily limited to Season 2 and Season 3, although she came back for a couple of brief appearances in Season 5 and Season 6. But casting her as the Goddess and Charlotte was a great move, because she had already honed her skills at playing multiple characters when she portrayed the Cylon known as Six in all her incarnations in the critically-acclaimed reboot of "Battlestar Galactica."
Since her arcs as both the Goddess and Charlotte were mostly over on "Lucifer" by 2018, she was free to take other roles, and she followed up "Lucifer" with a doozy: She played Dracula in the series "Van Helsing," where she was both The Dark One and their human vessel Olivia in flashbacks. By playing both characters, she got to contrast Dracula's cruelty with Olivia's love. In addition, in 2022, she portrayed Erin Baxter in the third season of "Step Up: High Water," and she has a number of upcoming movies in the works, including "Hello Beautiful," "Primitive War," and "Occupation Rainfall: Chapter 2."
Tom Welling (Marcus Pierce/Cain)
Tom Welling is perhaps one of the most well-known people on this list, but it's not for his work on "Lucifer." It's for 10 seasons of playing Clark Kent on the TV series "Smallville" — a role he reprised in 2019 in the Arrowverse crossover event "Crisis on Infinite Earths." But while his role as Marcus Pierce/Cain on Lucifer is second to "Smallville," for a certain part of the audience, it's no less beloved, partially because Welling is so different in "Smallville" and "Lucifer." On "Smallville" he played the golden boy, Superman, as he grows up; on "Lucifer," he plays the scorned Cain who has been killing people — starting with his brother Abel, of course — since the beginning of time.
Since his part on Lucifer wrapped in 2017, he has been choosy about the roles he's taken, to the point that some people have even questioned why Hollywood won't cast Welling anymore. However, he hasn't vanished completely. He executive produced and starred in the 10-episode series "Professionals" in 2022 and spent three episodes on "The Winchesters" as Samuel Campbell, the maternal grandfather of Sam and Dean. He's also getting into the podcast game.
"I'm doing a podcast now with Michael Rosenbaum, who played Lex Luthor, called 'Talk Ville,' where we watch the episodes and then comment and give behind-the-scenes [tidbits] that we remember," Welling exclusively told Looper. "It's fun to revisit it because so much time has passed. So much time has passed that I only remember the good stuff or the positive things, [and] it's been long enough that we can talk about it." Welling even appeared in two movies in 2024: He starred in the action movie "Mafia Wars" and appeared in the thriller "Clear Cut" with Clive Standen and Alec Baldwin.