Whatever Happened To The Lucifer Cast & What Are They Doing Today?

Tom Ellis played the titular character on "Lucifer," the angel who was cast out of Heaven and condemned to run Hell. But Ellis doesn't play Lucifer as evil. In fact, he's so charming, he has a natural (or supernatural, as it were) way with both women and men. His greatest power is getting anyone to tell the truth, shedding light on their deepest, darkest secrets. Ellis clearly loved the role and played it with gusto, from Lucifer's zest for life to his desire to figure himself out.

Whatever happened to Tom Ellis after Lucifer ended? Well, he has kept a fairly low profile. His role of Lucifer, which was based on the character in Neil Gaiman's acclaimed comic book "The Sandman," was recast when an adaptation of "The Sandman" debuted on Netflix, because the character on "Lucifer" had become too different. Besides, Ellis told the podcast Reign with Josh Smith that he wanted to take a couple of years off to be with his three daughters after the difficulty of shooting "Lucifer" in America and having them grow up in the U.K., especially during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

As of 2024, though, he's gotten back into acting, and he already has a full slate of projects. This began with the Netflix rom-com "Players," in which he plays the character Nick, who Gina Rodriguez's character falls for. He also plays Oliver in the second season of the Hulu series "Tell Me Lies," a show created by his wife, Meagan Oppenheimer. And he has plans to star in her next series, the dark comedy "Second Wife," which follows a married couple who find out they don't know each other very well.

In addition, Ellis will co-star with Ernest Kingsley Jr. ("The Sandman") and Sterling K. Brown ("This is Us") in the limited series "Washington Black," based on the novel by Esi Edugyan. Ellis plays the inventor and abolitionist Christopher "Titch" Wilde, who befriends Wash and eventually helps him escape from his plantation. Also, in a voice-acting role, Ellis portrays the role of God in cat form (aka Godcat) in the Netflix series "Exploding Kittens." It's a bit of a reversal from his portrayal of Lucifer, as his Godcat goes up against Devilcat in an epic battle for dominance of Earth.