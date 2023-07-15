Who Played Shay On Chicago Fire And What She's Doing Now

Given the perils inherent to any job that carries the title "first responder," it's hardly a surprise that line-of-duty deaths have been a pretty regular occurrence in the "One Chicago" realm. Of course, that doesn't make it any easier when even a minor character from the small-screen franchise meets their end on the job. And when one of the heavy hitters departs in the line of duty, well, the tears never really dry.

That includes regular "Chicago Fire" player Leslie Shay, who turned up at Firehouse 51 as an EMT during the series' pilot episode. Over the course of the show's first two seasons, Shay would be a major player in virtually every narrative that came and went, with Lauren German providing a lion's share of low-key comic relief in the role, even as she delves deep into the hard-hitting drama that comes with the narrative territory.

One look at German's IMDb page would show the actor was uniquely qualified for the role, having played often in both comedic and dramatic realms before portraying Shay. And if you've been tracking her career since she left "Chicago Fire," you know she brought the same savvy mix of styles to her role on "Lucifer."