Whatever Happened To Trixie From Lucifer?

What would happen if the literal devil walked through this mortal plane, but instead of corrupting souls and casting them into an eternal pit of suffering, he decides to aid the police and run a fancy piano bar in Los Angeles? That would make metaphysical discussions take on a different tone, and that's probably one reason why the show "Lucifer" is such a compelling comedy-drama. Focusing on Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) as the actual and former master of Hell, "Lucifer" follows the maligned character across several seasons where we learn he isn't as bad as organized religion makes him out to be. Still, he has a wicked streak about him that he manages to keep in check most of the time.

From the debut episode of "Lucifer," the titular character makes a big impression on the people he interacts with, for better or worse. One of the first characters he meets is Beatrice Espinoza (Scarlett Estevez), aka Trixie, and she immediately befriends Lucifer. As the daughter of Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) and Chloe Decker (Lauren German), Trixie vitally brings in more human drama to "Lucifer." Her honesty and perception warm Lucifer's heart, despite his demonic status. Since "Lucifer" ended in 2021, some fans might wonder what the actor who plays Trixie has been up to since playing the devil's stepdaughter. Here, we explore where Estevez's acting career went next.