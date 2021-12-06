The Heartwarming Reason Kevin Alejandro Agreed To Play Jayce In Netflix's Arcane

"Arcane" is the new Netflix adult anime series based on the hit multiplayer video game "League of Legends." Since it premiered on November 6, 2021, it's gone on to become Netflix's most-watched TV series worldwide, knocking "Squid Game" out of the top spot (via eSports.com). With results like that, it's safe to say that "Arcane" managed to avoid the pitfalls of many other video game adaptations and captured the spirit that made the original game so popular.

In "Arcane," the story is centered on two sisters, Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell), who are caught on opposite sides in a war between the technologically advanced city of Piltover and the poverty-stricken city of Zaun. Kevin Alejandro plays Jayce Talis, a scientist who's working on harnessing magical energy for the people of Piltover to use. Alejandro's casting was clearly a good choice, as the scenes between Jayce and Viktor (Harry Lloyd) were one of the highlights of the season.

From an acting standpoint, "Arcane" isn't just another job. "League of Legends" currently has about 180 million active players (via PC Gamer), which means the expectations for "Arcane" were sky-high. That's a lot of people to potentially disappoint, but for Alejandro, the decision was actually pretty easy.