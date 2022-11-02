Tom Welling Discusses The CW's Professionals And Reuniting With Jensen Ackles - Exclusive Interview

Lisa Loven Kongsli is also a major part of the "Professionals" cast. What have been some of the highlights of working with her?

She's a lot of fun. I don't know if you know this, but the first five episodes we shot all at the same time. We didn't necessarily know what we were filming until we got to the set or to the location. Then [for] the second half of the shoot, we did the other five. So there was a wonderful chaos to it where we all had to be really nimble and quick and adaptive to what was happening, as did the characters, in a way. Everybody was game to be like, "All right, how are we going to do this?" A lot of times, that's pretty much what every scene was about. The energy was able to carry over, and it allowed us all to bond very quickly.



You've played a ton of larger-than-life roles, between Superman on "Smallville" and Cain on "Lucifer." What excited you about playing a badass bodyguard on "Professionals"? And what are some of the biggest differences and joys between these kinds of roles?

In some ways, [when you're] playing a character who has abilities or powers, [the powers] can get them out of situations in a way that isn't normal. I felt that Vincent was more of a real person who couldn't just fly away or something from a situation; he had to get his hands dirty. And he's grounded. I did like that. It was fun. Even some of the fight scenes [are] real. The idea was [for] it to be real fighting. I know we're making a TV show here, but there wasn't any wire work where I was doing double backflips and kicking somebody I never saw behind my back. I liked that. It was more practical.

We shot in such exotic locations. A lot of times [in] TV or films, they do things to make it look like they're somewhere else. We went there. We were shooting out in the middle of nowhere in South Africa, and it felt like it. It was real. I think it's the first episode where we're running to the helicopter. That was in a game park where we had people on set with huge guns and rifles in case wild animals came out of the bush and tried to attack us. It was real. When we were running for that helicopter, [we were] able to pull from that and be like, "I got to get out of here or I'm going to die." It adds to the fun and intensity of making the picture.