Netflix Renews The Night Agent For Season 2
They might be known for cutting stories short (much to fans' disapproval), but a recent success on Netflix has earned a second season. The spy thriller series "The Night Agent" snuck onto Netflix on March 23 and has since been in the streamer's Top 10 following its first week of release. Based on the book written by Matthew Quirk, the series follows FBI Agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), who finds himself at the center of a mole hunt after two undercover agents are murdered. To find the truth and the assassins' identity, Sutherland teams up with the victims' niece, Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan), who could be the key to cracking the conspiracy that heads all the way to the White House.
It marks another hit for creator and showrunner Shawn Ryan, who gave us the brutal but beloved cop drama "The Shield." In a statement reported by THR following the announcement, Ryan said, "To see the tremendous reaction to the show has been a great joy and is a credit to our cast, our writers, our directors, our crew and our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Netflix. We couldn't be any prouder or more excited to get cracking on Season 2 to share the further adventures of Night Action with our newfound fans."
Fans there certainly are, given the incredible 168.71M hours viewed so far. The only question is what the second season will look like, given that Agent Sutherland will be heading into territory not even Matthew Quirk has ventured.
Season 2 will be a brand new mission for The Night Agent created for television
As it stands, "The Night Agent" is the only Sutherland-focused story in Matthew Quirk's back catalog. This means Season 2 will be taking our favorite phone answering agent off the beaten path and into a totally fresh mission for Netflix. To branch off wouldn't be a totally new process for the show, given that Ryan gave Sutherland two assassins to face in the show instead of only the one in the book.
The Night Agent could take the 007 approach, meaning with a new chapter comes an all-new cast of characters, or he could end up being reunited with old allies and enemies in Season 2. The latter would be a welcome move given some of the supporting talents that Season 1 homed.
Besides becoming a hero to rival Jack Reacher or Jack Ryan, Basso's Sutherland had some impressive backup to keep him busy throughout the series. Along with Luciane Buchanan as his protectee, Ruth, there was also Oscar nominee Hong Chau, who chewed up every board room and covert conference call she was a part of as Diane Farr — an extra impressive effort when considering the massively questionable wig she was performing in throughout.
Given how soon the announcement came, it'll be long before any further intel comes down the pipe for Sutherland's next mission. For now, we can only do as The Night Agent would and wait by the phone until further instructed.