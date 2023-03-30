Netflix Renews The Night Agent For Season 2

They might be known for cutting stories short (much to fans' disapproval), but a recent success on Netflix has earned a second season. The spy thriller series "The Night Agent" snuck onto Netflix on March 23 and has since been in the streamer's Top 10 following its first week of release. Based on the book written by Matthew Quirk, the series follows FBI Agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), who finds himself at the center of a mole hunt after two undercover agents are murdered. To find the truth and the assassins' identity, Sutherland teams up with the victims' niece, Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan), who could be the key to cracking the conspiracy that heads all the way to the White House.

It marks another hit for creator and showrunner Shawn Ryan, who gave us the brutal but beloved cop drama "The Shield." In a statement reported by THR following the announcement, Ryan said, "To see the tremendous reaction to the show has been a great joy and is a credit to our cast, our writers, our directors, our crew and our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Netflix. We couldn't be any prouder or more excited to get cracking on Season 2 to share the further adventures of Night Action with our newfound fans."

Fans there certainly are, given the incredible 168.71M hours viewed so far. The only question is what the second season will look like, given that Agent Sutherland will be heading into territory not even Matthew Quirk has ventured.