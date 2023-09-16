Whatever Happened To Tom Ellis From Lucifer?

Tom Ellis is known for being the man who brought to life one of the most charming iterations of the Devil you love to hate — Lucifer Morningstar. Based on a story about the Devil from DC Comics, "Lucifer" starred Ellis as the handsome fallen angel who rules as the Lord of Hell. However, unlike the stories tell us, Lucifer isn't evil. Instead, he has the power to bring out people's deepest, darkest secrets. He's more of a chaos starter than a wicked being.

The series starts out with a bored Lucifer who opts to leave Hell and go to the City of Angels, Los Angeles. He brings his demon best friend Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt) with him, and the two run a bougie nightclub. However, things take a turn when he meets LAPD Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German). His powers of persuasion don't work on her, and he's immediately enthralled. He begins to work with Decker on cases, arguing that it's the most entertainment he's had in years.

"Lucifer" ran for three seasons on Fox before being abruptly canceled. Luckily, fans' hashtag campaign #SaveLucifer caught the eye of Netflix, and the platform picked the series up for another three seasons. Since "Lucifer" wrapped in 2021, Ellis has held a relatively low profile, which is curious considering he garnered so much attention for the wildly popular series. So, just what has he been up to? And why did he disappear from the limelight?