Why Lucifer's Amenadiel Looks So Familiar

In "Lucifer," even the devil is tired of hell. The 2016 Fox television series — adapted from Neil Gaiman's DC comic "The Sandman" — follows Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) after he decides that eternal dominion over tortured souls just isn't for him. The fallen angel rebrands himself as the totally human owner of a Los Angeles nightclub, but misfortune is never far away. "Lucifer" is a quirky police procedural and the LAPD needs a consultant, whom they find in the former shepherd of the damned. Fox canceled the series after three seasons but Netflix blessed "Lucifer" with new life in the streaming world, where it received another three seasons before ultimately ending in 2021.

No occult drama would be complete without a little conflict between forces above and below. In Season 1, Lucifer contends with Amenadiel (D. B. Woodside), his eldest brother, an angel deadset on the newly minted LAPD consultant returning to his hellish duties. Amenadiel changes his rigid, self-righteous tune as the series progresses and he becomes more than a brother to Lucifer, but also a true defender of humanity's right to better judgment. During a 2021 interview with Pop Culture Principle, Woodside described Amenadiel's character journey as being the most difficult arc he's ever taken on, and he's taken on quite a few.

Woodside's resume features over 50 projects, including brief appearances on popular programs such as "Lie to Me," "Castle," "Monk," and "Grey's Anatomy." Here are some of the actor's many career highlights.