The 15 Highest-Grossing Movies Of 2024

As the worldwide box office continues to recover from lingering pandemic effects and compete for attention with streamers, every hit counts for both studios and theater owners. In 2023, the dual attack of "Barbenheimer" led a lot of fans to make movies into a legitimate event again, meaning studios and audiences went into 2024 with a lot of hope.

While we might not have gotten our own "Barbenheimer" in 2024, we did get plenty of big movies. There were long-awaited sequels to beloved family films, big disaster movies, sword and sandal epics, and one of the biggest superhero crossovers of all time. And with films like "Wicked" and "Moana 2" still in theaters, the year's box office continues to climb.

But which film came out on top? In a year that brought us "Inside Out 2," "Deadpool & Wolverine," "Gladiator II," and so much more, any one could be the box office champion. Here are the 15 highest-grossing movies at the worldwide box office in 2024.