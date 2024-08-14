Alien: Romulus Review - A Vicious New Take On The Xenomorph

Because Fede Álvarez is playing in that strange in-between space between "Alien" and "Aliens," and because we've now gotten two "Alien" prequels which further expanded the mythology, there are a lot of different variations on the franchise's themes worth playing with here. For better and for worse, he chooses to play with just about all of them, and that begins with unleashing the Xenomorph in ways we've never before seen onscreen.

When "Alien: Romulus" is operating on a pure horror level, it's one of the most entertaining and viscerally effective rides you'll find at the movies this year. The various iterations of the monster, from swarms of Facehuggers all the way up to the main event and a few very strange variations in between, are all enough to make you hide behind your fingers for a few moments, and the director is smart enough to not just use them all effectively and frequently, but find new ways for them to interact with his humans. The setpieces in this film emerge as stunning moments of staging and tension, building on the franchise's inherent dangers in ways we've never seen before, and that alone makes "Romulus" worth the trip.

The cast, led by Cailee Spaeny in a performance that further cements her as one of the best in her generation, is marvelously game to take this ride with Álvarez. They know exactly how to match the particular tone of this film while also fitting seamlessly into the wider franchise. They are, as so many "Alien" characters are, desperate people willing to go through hell to survive, and each of the younger players in the ensemble is therefore given a moment to shine, and a moment to make us scream.

But with Álvarez's all-out approach comes certain pitfalls. The film's third act seems to be wrapping up neatly, only to add one last big twist that's as jarring as it is unsettling, while the overstuffed nature of the plot is enough to leave you gasping for breath and longing for a moment to let the characters simply exist. Then there are the visual effects, which lean practical and mostly work ... up until one particular choice in character design and direction very nearly derails the movie and leans too hard into franchise fan service. It's a blemish on an otherwise great ride, but it's not enough to spoil the fun.

And blemishes aside, "Romulus" is absolutely great fun. It's the most purely frightening "Alien" movie in nearly 40 years, a vision of what the franchise can achieve when in the right hands, and hopefully a stepping stone to even more stories in the universe. In space, no one can hear you scream, but "Alien: Romulus" proves once again that won't stop us from screaming anyway.

"Alien: Romulus" arrives in theaters on August 16.