Why Wicked Blew Everyone Away At The Box Office

Never underestimate the power of theater kids. While there are probably some "Wicked" newbies who went to see the Broadway adaptation out of sheer curiosity, musical theater nerds have been waiting for this movie for years, and they were primed and ready to show up to support the project during opening weekend. (Waiting for "years" isn't hyperbole; the movie was first announced in 2012 and underwent an astonishing number of delays — including a massive one due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and the musical first hit the Great White Way in 2003). Anyone who dabbled in the theater kid lifestyle in middle or high school probably went through a massive "Wicked" obsession, and for many, it hasn't faded. The movie was always going to be a success thanks to a built-in audience full of people who dreamed of belting "Defying Gravity" in front of a packed audience.

If you're unfamiliar with Gregory Maguire's original novel, it's pretty dark ... and in their musical adaptation, Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman made the wise choice to lighten things up quite a bit to tell the origin story of Elphaba Thropp, the magical green girl who goes on to become the Wicked Witch of the West. By adding in some much-needed levity and campiness, Schwartz and Holzman made "Wicked" into a full-on cultural phenomenon, aided by the musical's two original, extraordinary lead performers (Idina Menzel as Elphaba and Kristin Chenoweth as Galinda Upland, the future "Good Witch"). "Wicked" is still one of the highest-grossing musicals in Broadway history, earned a handful of Tony nominations — Menzel won best actress, but the show lost most of its major awards to "Avenue Q" — and productions of "Wicked" still play in theaters all over the world, decades after it first came out. Frankly, it's one of the most successful, long-running, and ... "popular" musicals of all time. Of course it was going to make a boatload of money at the box office.