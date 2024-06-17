Why Inside Out 2 Blew Everyone Away At The Box Office

$85 million. That was the number most had the domestic opening weekend of "Inside Out 2" pegged at before it happened. Slightly below the $90 million debut of the original "Inside Out," that figure was viewed as a perfectly fine start for the sequel. In the wake of box office flop "Lightyear" and a trio of acclaimed movies getting dumped onto streaming, the Pixar Animation Studios brand name was in a vulnerable spot. These events tempered expectations even for a big costly sequel like "Inside Out 2."

Very quickly, though, that $85 million projection was left in the rearview mirror. "Inside Out 2" instead amassed a staggering estimated $155 million over its first three days of North American play. That's the second-biggest animated movie domestic opening weekend in history, bested only by fellow Pixar franchise title "Incredibles 2."

Buoyed by great word-of-mouth, "Inside Out 2" is poised for a fantastic long life at the box office. The only question now is how did this happen? How did "Inside Out 2" go, in just a matter of days, from a movie that couldn't cross $100 million on opening weekend to setting box office records? There are lots of reasons behind this feat, ranging from the state of the summer 2024 box office to the reputation of its predecessor to the box office haul of "Elemental" and so much more. These wildly varying factors all ensured that the opening of "Inside Out 2" was chock full of joy.