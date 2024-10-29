Why Venom: The Last Dance Blew Away The Box Office

"Venom: The Last Dance" gave this slithery Marvel Comics anti-hero a big gooey send-off that audiences around the world turned out for in solid numbers. While its $51 million domestic debut was under expectations, this Kelly Marcel directorial effort had an astonishingly strong $175 million worldwide bow. Clearly there was strong global interest in what "The Last Dance" had to offer, including audience curiosity over whether or not "The Last Dance" set up "Spider-Man 4," Sony's Spider-Verse and the future of the MCU.

It's clear this final (for now) entry in the "Venom" saga was a moneymaker during its worldwide opening weekend. What's a bit more nebulous is what exactly led to this moment. After all, with these numbers standing out in a marketplace where so many superhero movies have flopped, it's worth asking whether people are really getting tired of Marvel movies.

However, "Venom: The Last Dance" had some strong factors on its side to ensure its dazzling worldwide box office numbers on opening weekend. These included Venom's popularity with global audiences, Tom Hardy's popularity as a standalone draw, a lack of other October 2024 box office hits, "The Last Dance" eschewing explicit comic book movie connections, and more. Breaking down why "Venom: The Last Dance" topped the worldwide box office makes it easy to see why so many people showed up to bid adieu to one of the most unlikely stars of a superhero movie trilogy ever.