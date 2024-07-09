Why Despicable Me 4 Blew Everyone Away At The Box Office

At press time, "Despicable Me 4" has posted an astounding $122 million four-day domestic box office haul, for a grand total of $230 million worldwide. It might not be the $155 million opening domestic haul that set "Inside Out 2" on its way to a billion-dollar box office run, but it's more than enough to put the Gru crew among the top 10 highest-grossing movies of the year. Both films prove that imaginative family fare is a critical piece of the box office puzzle Hollywood is desperately trying to solve.

For "Despicable Me 4" specifically, $230 million likely means that Universal has already broken even on its relatively modest production budget of $100 million. Through its Illumination division, the studio has been able to generate consistent returns with significantly smaller budgets than Disney gives to its Pixar films. "Elemental," for example, did okay with a $496 million haul, but it cost $200 million to make, the same amount allocated to both "Inside Out 2" and the 2022 box office bomb "Lightyear."

Universal and Illumination generally spend half as much as Disney and Pixar do on a movie, which is a big plus when it comes to box office success. Like "Despicable Me 4," they made "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" for just $100 million, which (admittedly, with a lot of help from brand recognition) went on to gross north of $1.3 billion. If previous films in the franchise are any indication, "Despicable Me 4" looks set to add to its already impressive box office haul.