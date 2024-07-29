Why Deadpool & Wolverine Blew Everyone Away At The Box Office

This article contains spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine"

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is an anomaly in the long, crowded history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's the franchise's first R-rated film. It's a coalescence of the Fox "X-Men" movies and the MCU's disparate multiverse threads. It's the first Marvel Studios movie since 2012's "Avengers" to be the only MCU film released in a single calendar year. And after a stellar opening weekend, it's also one of the franchise's biggest hits.

Critical response has been positive overall but somewhat mixed. Many have critiqued the film's reliance on fan service and meta humor, claiming that the movie itself lacks substance. The fan response has been overwhelmingly positive, however, earning the movie a near-perfect audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Regardless of what the reviews said, though, "Deadpool & Wolverine" was likely always going to be a box office success. "Some films are critic proof and audiences will see them no matter what," media analyst Karie Bible of Exhibitor Relations Co. told Looper. "Others are really driven by the critics and positive word of mouth."

It was pretty clear from the start that "Deadpool & Wolverine" would fall into the former category. While Marvel has had some box office bombs since "Avengers: Endgame" wrapped up the Infinity Saga, this particular film has generated a ton of buzz for years. Let's dig a little deeper into why fans are so excited about the movie and what led to its immense box office success.