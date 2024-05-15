Why Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Blew Everyone Away At The Box Office

"Planet of the Apes" was one of Hollywood's first major sci-fi franchises, spawning a series of sequels, a TV show, a children's animated series, comics, books, and a steady stream of merchandise. It was the subject of an ill-fated reboot in 2001, but found renewed success starting with "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" in 2011. Now, after three hit films in the 2010s, the franchise is back with "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes."

The fourth film in the current cycle is set generations after the previous movie and shows the results of mankind's war with apes. The world is in ruins, humanity has fallen down the food chain, and ape society has prospered, even though the truth about its origins has been mostly lost to time. But all of that changes when an ape named Noa discovers a human woman (Freya Allen), whose ability to speak throws his entire belief system into doubt. The emergence of a power-mad ape named Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand) — who leads an attempt to use ancient human technology to amass wealth and power — signals a fight for the very survival of their society.

Released to great fanfare, "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" wasn't a guaranteed hit, but proved itself a worthy successor to the previous films. Amassing a strong opening weekend around the world, the film tallied an impressive $130 million in global grosses. How did it manage such a feat in a difficult time for theatrical movies? Read on to find out.