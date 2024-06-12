Why Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Blew Everyone Away At The Box Office

Against all odds, "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" — the fourth installment in the nearly 30-year-old action cop series — has ridden its way to one of the biggest box office openings of the year so far. Though it did little to slow the 2024 financial slump highlighted by the historic Memorial Day bomb of "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" ("Ride or Die" led the lowest-grossing June weekend in over 20 years), the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence picture soared past its most recent $40 million projections for a domestic opening of $56 million — raking in worldwide total of over $104 million in the first weekend alone. It has the fifth best domestic opening of 2024 so far, behind "Kung Fu Panda 4," "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," and "Dune: Part Two."

Much of the conversation will likely surround its quality (in Looper's review of the film, we found that Smith and Lawrence still got it) and Smith's triumphant return to the Hollywood spotlight after he slapped comedian Chris Rock minutes before taking home the trophy for best actor at the 2022 Academy Awards. But there are several other factors at play in the success of "Ride or Die" that are arguably far more interesting to consider. From rare representation to the redemption of two prodigal filmmakers, the success of the "Bad Boys" series could serve as a force for positive change in the film industry at large. Here's why it ruled the weekend and why it blew those $40 million projections out of the water.