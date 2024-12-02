Why Moana 2 Blew Everyone Away At The Box Office

As the holiday approached, it became pretty clear that this one was going to be a big hit right out of the gate. Presales for "Moana 2" were pacing close to "Inside Out 2's" earlier in the year, pulling in $135 million the first day they went on sale. Those numbers proved to be a promise fulfilled, resulting in the sequel's titanic Thanksgiving weekend take.

The film promptly broke preview records and marked a Disney best for a Thanksgiving Tuesday, beating "Ralph Breaks The Internet" (which made $3.8 million). "Moana 2" earned $13.8 million from its Tuesday showings alone, slightly better than what "Inside Out 2" pulled in during its previews — that movie made $13 million, flat. This was a huge, early hint that "Moana 2" was going to outpace "Inside Out 2" and become Disney's most successful animated offering of the year, and then some.

Then came the Thanksgiving weekend box office, where "Moana 2" went from strength to strength. The movie took in $225.2 million domestically from Wednesday through Sunday, earning $57.5 million on Wednesday, $28 million on Thursday, $54.5 million on Friday, $50.5 million on Saturday, and $30.5 million on Sunday. What's more, the animated sequel is now the record holder for the biggest domestic opening weekend ever and, when combined with "Gladiator II" and "Wicked," contributed to the largest Thanksgiving weekend box office in history. Internationally, it made $163.8 in total, resulting in a global result that was fairly astounding. The grand total worldwide for "Moana 2" was $389 million, marking the biggest opening for an animated movie ever, besting "The Super Mario Bros. Movie's" 2023 record of $377 million in its opening weekend. "Moana 2" is also within spitting distance of besting the billion-dollar-plus total that "Inside Out 2" pulled during its theatrical run over the next four weeks.