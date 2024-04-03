Why Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire Blew Everyone Away At The Box Office

Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment's MonsterVerse has reemerged from the depths once more to deliver yet another commercial hit with "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire." The big-budget CG spectacle debuted in the U.S. on March 29, 2024, raking in a staggering opening box office haul that only continues getting more impressive as its theatrical run continues. Despite some lukewarm reviews, Adam Wingard's latest epic has already torn its way through the Top 10 highest-grossing films of the year — as of the start of April, it's sitting just under "Kung Fu Panda 4" and the box office success story of "Dune: Part Two" — while boasting, at the time of this writing, the second-best U.S. opening weekend of 2024 as well.

With such a tremendous showing so early in the year, it may be tempting to categorize "Godzilla x Kong" as a surprise hit — but this is only really a surprise if you haven't been paying attention. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe struggled through the trials (and many expensive errors) of pandemic filmmaking and Warner Bros. scrambled to close out the DC Extended Universe as quickly as possible, WB was also carefully setting up its next collaboration with Legendary to be the blockbuster juggernaut the franchise needed almost a decade in.

This preparation — combined with audience goodwill, timing, and luck — made "Godzilla x Kong" one of the first genuine hits of 2024. If this is a sign of things to come, it's shaping up to be an exciting year for the movies.