Why Twisters Blew Everyone Away At The Box Office

"Twisters" is kicking up quite a storm at the domestic box office. The sequel to the 1996 film "Twister" has brought in revenue some are describing as historic, fueling the slowly building momentum of this year's summer box office.

Though its success has done little to quell the fears of studio heads and box office analysts (who are comparing 2024's mixed summer performance with last year's "Barbenheimer"-fueled pre-pandemic numbers), "Twisters" is understandably still thrilling the likes of Universal Pictures President of Domestic Distribution Jim Orr, who oversaw the film's whirlwind U.S. rollout. "We had big aspirations for it to begin with, and it certainly exceeded those," he told Variety. "We're seriously over-indexing between coasts which is fun to see as well."

As Orr implied, a good chunk of the film's domestic box office is coming from the Midwest — with an imaginative marketing plan enticing those audience members into theaters, in some cases for premium theatrical experiences. But the most important takeaway from the success of "Twisters" so far is also arguably the simplest. Beyond smart casting and nostalgia for the original feature, audiences are simply loving the film. David A. Gross of consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research described the sequel as "perfect summer entertainment" to Variety. But will winds this strong be able to withstand "Deadpool and Wolverine" on the horizon? Let's analyze the numbers and see what we find.