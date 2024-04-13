The Most Controversial Movies Of 2024 So Far

Movies always generate conversation. Dating back to the days of the 1890s, when moviegoers thought a train on the silver screen was really headed for them, films have wielded the power to get people united in conversation. If your film isn't getting anyone talking, it likely didn't do anything too artistically engaging. This is just as true for modern-day motion pictures as it is for classic silent features. To stand out in the current crowded pop culture landscape, you've got to make some noise one way or another.

Just look at the slew of 2024 movies that have already been put on people's radars because of certain deeply controversial creative choices. Some of these movies employed AI technology in a way that frustrated working-class artists. Others changed true stories to the point that real-life souls felt erased. Still other costly motion pictures had their general releases greatly overshadowed by pre-release chatter and memes.

Controversy comes in all shapes and sizes in the modern world. Some of it comes from marginalized or oppressed people making their voices heard. Other times it's due to matters that look quite silly in hindsight. Whatever the source of, or retrospective viewpoint on, these controversies, these 2024 motion pictures all reflect how easy it is to drum up publicity when your movie is sparking fiery conversations.