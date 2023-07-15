The 2023 SAG-AFTRA Strike Explained

The Hollywood labor union representing approximately 160,000 actors and media professionals known as the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has officially started striking as of July 14, 2023, joining the already 11,500 Writers Guild of America (WGA) members who have been on strike since May 2, 2023. The dual strikes are only the second time in history both unions have come together for an industrywide shutdown — the last time this happened was all the way back in 1960.

The decision to strike was made by a unanimous vote after contract negotiations with the trade association representing Hollywood's major media companies, known as the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), failed to come to an agreement by the July 12 deadline. Until the labor unions and the AMPTP can come to a consensus, the work stoppage will affect not only the entertainment industry, but the rest of the country will face economic consequences as well. But that's kind of the point. The decision to strike isn't taken lightly by anyone, with the idea being that the pressure will prove the workers' value and inspire fair concessions.

So how exactly will the strike play out, and what does it mean for the state of Hollywood, labor rights, and you, the viewer? Below, we explain everything you need to know about the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike.