Why The Fall Guy Bombed At The Box Office

Summer blockbuster season brings with it all the usual industry trepidation around which of the major studios' big money-making bets will actually manage to make bank. Proceedings in 2024 were "officially" kicked off by David Leitch's "The Fall Guy," a rip-roaring action comedy based on the eponymous '80s series originally broadcast on ABC — and, as far as financial performance goes, it was not a particularly auspicious start to the season.

Although "The Fall Guy" received positive reviews (Looper's review called it a crowd-pleasing love letter to stuntmen), it scored a disastrous opening weekend gross of $27.7 million, which was followed by an even more disastrous drop of over 50% in its second weekend. The reason "disastrous" applies here, of course, is that the film's budget has been reported to be as high as $150 million; when marketing costs are added, its total price tag adds up to at least $200 million. In light of that hefty investment, "The Fall Guy" can already be safely declared a box office flop two weeks into its run.

That underwhelming performance has zero bearing on the film's quality, of course, but it's dispiriting news nonetheless for a still-wobbly movie industry. What could possibly explain the fact that a fun, solid summer romp starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt is almost certainly not even going to break even in theaters? Well, as it happens, there may be quite a few reasons why.