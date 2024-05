Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Why The Fall Guy Bombed At The Box Office

Summer blockbuster season brings with it all the usual industry trepidation around which of the major studios' big money-making bets will actually manage to make bank. Proceedings in 2024 were "officially" kicked off by David Leitch's "The Fall Guy," a rip-roaring action comedy based on the eponymous '80s series originally broadcast on ABC — and, as far as financial performance goes, it was not a particularly auspicious start to the season.

Although "The Fall Guy" received positive reviews (Looper's review called it a crowd-pleasing love letter to stuntmen), it scored a disastrous opening weekend gross of $27.7 million, which was followed by an even more disastrous drop of over 50% in its second weekend. The reason "disastrous" applies here, of course, is that the film's budget has been reported to be as high as $150 million; when marketing costs are added, its total price tag adds up to at least $200 million. In light of that hefty investment, "The Fall Guy" can already be safely declared a box office flop two weeks into its run.

That underwhelming performance has zero bearing on the film's quality, of course, but it's dispiriting news nonetheless for a still-wobbly movie industry. What could possibly explain the fact that a fun, solid summer romp starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt is almost certainly not even going to break even in theaters? Well, as it happens, there may be quite a few reasons why.