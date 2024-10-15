Why Terrifier 3 Blew Everyone Away At The Box Office

The October box office might be scary for some so far. But for Art the Clown, it may as well be a Christmas miracle.

The indie horror superstar (played by David Howard Thornton) graced theaters once more last week in "Terrifier 3," a holiday-set sequel to the 2022 breakout "Terrifier 2." Written and directed by series creator Damien Leone, it follows Art — now back from the dead and partnered with Victoria Heyes (Samantha Scaffidi) following the ending of "Terrifier 2" — as he attempts to exact his revenge against Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera) and her brother Jonathan (Elliott Fullam) at Christmastime.

Given how impressive the "Terrifier 2" box office run was, especially relative to its crowdfunded budget of $250,000, the slasher threequel had some pretty big clown shoes to fill in terms of financial success, cultural impact, and gory spectacle. As of writing, early box office returns already indicate that it surpassed the previous film in the first two aspects — and reports of the opening scene in "Terrifier 3" making people sick suggests it succeeded on that last one too.

So how did this indie underdog come out on top in a crowded week that included a major DC Comics sequel and a LEGO movie? We reached out to our box office expert, Ryan Scott of /Film to learn more.