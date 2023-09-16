Inside Out 2 Release Date, Cast, Director, And More Details

"Inside Out" remains one of the highest-ranked entries in Pixar's library of animated gems. The 2015 computer-animated feature follows a young girl named Riley (voiced by Kaitlyn Dias) who experiences difficulties after her family moves to a new state and her set of personified emotions, who each aim to help her ease into the new lifestyle.

With its stunning animation, a solid voice cast consisting of Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, and others, and a richly nuanced narrative that delved into the importance of keeping our emotions in balance, "Inside Out" became another acclaimed title under the Pixar banner. The film managed to gross over $857 million worldwide and won the Academy Award for best animated feature, along with receiving an additional nomination for best original screenplay.

Nearly a decade after its release, "Inside Out" will finally be receiving a sequel. As a follow-up to one of the most prestigious Pixar titles of recent years, the film will have a lot to live up to as it continues the story of Riley and the colorful cast of emotions that audiences fell in love with. But before fans can judge "Inside Out 2" for all its worth, it's time we take a look into everything we know about the upcoming release thus far.