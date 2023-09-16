Inside Out 2 Release Date, Cast, Director, And More Details
"Inside Out" remains one of the highest-ranked entries in Pixar's library of animated gems. The 2015 computer-animated feature follows a young girl named Riley (voiced by Kaitlyn Dias) who experiences difficulties after her family moves to a new state and her set of personified emotions, who each aim to help her ease into the new lifestyle.
With its stunning animation, a solid voice cast consisting of Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, and others, and a richly nuanced narrative that delved into the importance of keeping our emotions in balance, "Inside Out" became another acclaimed title under the Pixar banner. The film managed to gross over $857 million worldwide and won the Academy Award for best animated feature, along with receiving an additional nomination for best original screenplay.
Nearly a decade after its release, "Inside Out" will finally be receiving a sequel. As a follow-up to one of the most prestigious Pixar titles of recent years, the film will have a lot to live up to as it continues the story of Riley and the colorful cast of emotions that audiences fell in love with. But before fans can judge "Inside Out 2" for all its worth, it's time we take a look into everything we know about the upcoming release thus far.
When will Inside Out 2 be released?
"Inside Out 2" is currently slated for release on June 14, 2024, nearly nine years after the June 19 opening of its 2015 predecessor. Talks of an "Inside Out" sequel began as early as 2016, with director Pete Docter telling Entertainment Weekly, "Well see if anything turns up. To me it's not as simple as we liked it, so let's make another one. What happens is you design these characters not so much looks wise but as they are as characters and people for a story. So we'll explore it and see what happens."
The film was officially announced at the 2022 D23 Expo in September. It was not the only new Pixar project to be revealed during the event, as the multi-Oscar-winning animation house also shared plans for its upcoming original 2024 film "Elio" and the Disney+ original series "Win or Lose." 2024 is shaping up to be a generally busy year for Disney in general, with anticipated projects such as the "Snow White" remake, "Mufasa: The Lion King," and "Captain America: Brave New World" all expected to accompany Pixar's forthcoming slate.
What is the plot of Inside Out 2?
The first "Inside Out" took a unique spin on the coming-of-age genre, chronicling the inner workings of a child's mind as she experiences the challenges that come with growing up. The premise of "Inside Out 2" acts as a natural extension of this perception, at least from the bare-bones summary we have so far. As revealed by Joy voice actress Amy Poehler at the film's D23 unveiling, the sequel will see Riley's emotions combat her teenage years and the new collection of feelings that coincide with this turbulent time.
The end of the first film saw seemed like a tease of this concept as Riley's emotions are given a new control panel where they discover a puberty button. While mostly played for laughs, the idea opens up the potential to develop both Riley and her accompanying feelings in some interesting ways, similar to how Joy learned to embrace Sadness as a necessary emotion in the prior installment.
Poehler doesn't think they should stop there either, telling Entertainment Weekly during D23, "I think we should do Riley through her whole life because every stage of your life, these feelings come in that you do not believe are now in charge of your brain." This notion could take the "Inside Out" franchise down a similar path as the "Toy Story" films, another Pixar brand that deals with the realities of growing up through the use of universal childhood figures.
Who is starring in Inside Out 2?
One of the draws of "Inside Out" was its top-notch voice cast of A-list comedians. However, while we don't know everyone who will be in "Inside Out 2," there are some notable names who will not be returning for the follow-up.
Currently, the only name officially attached to "Inside Out 2" is Amy Poehler who will be reprising the lead role of Joy. The "Saturday Night Live" and "Mean Girls" alum had predicted a second "Inside Out" by the first film's conclusion. "I thought there was going to be a sequel the minute I saw the end of the first 'Inside Out,'" she told Entertainment Weekly, pointing out that the puberty joke at the end made for a logical step forward. "And then our wonderful leader, Pete Docter, went on to do all these other big hits ... and once a week I would call him and just say, 'When are we getting back into the studio again?'" According to IMDb, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, and Diane Lane will also be returning as Sadness, Anger, and Riley's mom respectively, but it has yet to be confirmed elsewhere.
What has been confirmed is that "Inside Out 2" will be without Mindy Kaling as Disgust and Bill Hader as Fear. Sources state that the two dropped out due to salary conflicts, with the studio only offering to pay the majority of the main voice cast $100,000, a measly 2% of Poehler's payday of $5 million with bonuses.
Who is directing Inside Out 2?
Taking over directing duties from Pete Docter for "Inside Out 2" is Kelsey Mann, making it his feature debut. Mann has some big shoes to fill, as much of Pete Docter's work at Pixar, such as "Monsters Inc.," "Up," and "Soul," remains some of the studio's most revered within their catalog. However, Mann is no stranger to the Pixar way, having made his own stamp within the company for over a decade in numerous positions.
Before his time at the Emeryville-based studio, Mann's career encompassed a number of animated projects, primarily for television. Many of his early roles were in the storyboarding department for series such as"My Gym Partner's a Monkey," "Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends," "The Ultimate Spider-Man," and "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." His first project for Pixar was 2013's "Monsters University" which saw Mann graduate from story artist to story supervisor. The spin-off short film "Party Central" marked Mann's debut as a director and writer, with the short going on to play in theaters alongside 2014's "Muppets Most Wanted."
Afterward, Mann acted as a story supervisor on "The Good Dinosaur" and also aided in co-writing its story. In 2020, Mann was the story supervisor on Pixar's fantasy comedy "Onward." Outside of these projects, he's held additional creative positions on projects such as "Lightyear" and the Disney+ series "Cars on the Road" and "Monsters at Work."
Who is writing and producing Inside Out 2?
Returning from the first "Inside Out" to helm the screenplay for its sequel is Meg LeFauve. She was one of three credited screenwriters on the original alongside Pete Docter and Josh Cooley, with all three receiving an Oscar nomination for their work on the film. "Inside Out" was LeFauve's first major writing credit, which she followed up in the same year as sole screenwriter on Pixar's "The Good Dinosaur" along with making additional contributions to the film's story.
In 2019, she entered a new Disney branch as a co-story writer on "Captain Marvel." LeFauve more recently returned to the realm of animation as a screenwriter and executive producer on the 2022 Netflix and Cartoon Saloon collaboration "My Father's Dragon." She and fellow Pixar alum Lorien McKenna launched the podcast "The Screenwriting Life with Meg LeFauve and Lorien McKenna" in 2020, which currently has over 150 episodes delving into the emotional and business side of the creative lifestyle.
Mark Nielsen will be producing "Inside Out 2." Nielsen has a lengthy history within Pixar, beginning in the lighting and modeling departments on such films as "A Bug's Life" and "Monsters Inc." He started as an associate producer on "Inside Out" before co-producing 2019's "Toy Story 4" with Jonas Rivera. Since then, Nielsen's producing credits have been mainly seen in the studio's shorts and streaming output, most recently acting as an executive producer on the short film "Carl's Date."
Where you can stream the first Inside Out
If reading all this made you feel nostalgic for the first "Inside Out," then you're in luck, as it's never been easier to stream the film. The easiest way to rewatch the original is through a subscription to Disney+, where you can also see the spin-off short film "Riley's First Date?" If that's not an option, the animated feature is available to rent or buy on numerous platforms, including YouTube, Google Play, Vudu, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV.
Fans can expect "Inside Out 2" to hit Disney+ following its theatrical run as well, but that doesn't seem to be the end of the franchise's streaming output. According to industry insider Matthew Belloni from Puck, Pixar is currently in development on an unannounced show based on the film, with "Soul" and "Luca" screenwriter Mike Jones at the helm. Should the news be true, we'll hear more about it during or after the release of "Inside Out 2," as the series will likely tie into the events of the sequel.