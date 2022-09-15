Vera Drew On The People's Joker, The Movie Warner Bros Doesn't Want You To See - Exclusive Interview

You brought up working with Sacha Baron Cohen, and Joker in this movie has a poster on her wall for a "Borat"-esque film with Ra's al Ghul. Was this version of Ra's inspired by Cohen in any way, or is he purely actor David Leibe Hart's distinctive persona?

I got to work with Sacha Baron Cohen on "Who is America?" He's another one of those people like Nathan that broke my brain when I first saw him doing comedy. When I got the opportunity to work on "Who is America?," it was a life changing experience getting the job, because I finally felt this immense validation.

Somebody that I grew up watching — I remember seeing "Borat" in the theater when I was a kid and it being like seeing color for the first time — it completely broke my brain. It's still the funniest movie I've ever seen. The fact that this guy, who completely shaped my understanding of comedy, particularly satire and pointing out power problems, wanted to work with me was so cool.

I learned more on that show about comedy, post-production, producing and also managing a project because I was on that job for a year and a half. It took over my life. I grew up on it and almost learned more than I ever had. I don't know that he would ever identify as one of my teachers or mentors, but I did think of that experience as a very formative one. David's character, Ra's al Ghul, he's not just based off Sacha. There's definitely a lot of Sacha there, but there's a lot of Tim Heidecker in there, too.

He's also in the movie [voicing an Alex Jones-esque Perry White parody], but Tim was a boss that I had for 10 years. I came up at "Tim and Eric" and learned a lot. It's more an amalgamation of all the people that I've worked with or worked for and learned from. This idea, particularly as a trans woman, I've fallen into traps in my career at times where I need to attach myself to a particular man to make myself feel accepted in the industry and stuff.

I've been so fortunate that the mentors I've had have been really positive, very mentor-minded people like Tim or Sacha, who are intense, brilliant comedy people. They want to give younger people just starting out a chance, and [to] people like me who are clearly comedy dorks and eager to learn. They like working with people like us. That was the longest answer ever.