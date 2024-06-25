Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2: The Real Reason Kevin Costner Quit

Kevin Costner announcing that he won't be part of "Yellowstone" Season 5, Part 2 confirmed what most of us already knew. At the same time, hope is a hell of a drug, and many fans held out hope that John Dutton might return for one last ride, especially considering that the show will end after this season. Unfortunately, that doesn't look likely, as Costner has shared more details on his decision to part ways with Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western drama.

"It was just time to move on and as gracefully as you can with something that's been very important to you," Costner told Extra, suggesting that he wanted to leave the show without creating a fuss about it. Don't expect any details about how Dutton's story would have ended if the actor did return, as Costner noted that no one told him.

Costner's "Yellowstone" exit drama has been well-documented, with creative disputes, scheduling conflicts, and legal troubles seemingly preventing him from reprising his role for Season 5, Part 2. These behind-the-scenes issues also factored into his decision to call it quits.