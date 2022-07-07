We Finally Know Where To See Johnny Depp's Comeback Film
For decades, Johnny Depp was a staple of Hollywood and one of the industry's most recognizable names. After getting his start with "A Nightmare on Elm Street" in 1984, Depp starred in the police drama "21 Jump Street." Though Depp called the role a creative prison, it is often credited with making him a star. From there, he went on to enjoy a long and productive period of creative chemistry with director Tim Burton, leading to films such as 1990's "Edward Scissorhands" and 2005's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." In the 2000s, he revived the swashbuckler genre with arguably his best-known role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise.
Listing Depp's successes could fill a book, but trouble soon began to brew in paradise for the A-lister. He had notable issues with addiction and financial mismanagement, and soon found himself the frequent source of tabloid fodder amid a slew of movies that failed to gain any traction at the box office. Then, in 2016, Amber Heard filed for divorce from the beleaguered star and filed a restraining order against him, citing physical abuse (via Insider). Depp quickly became persona non grata in Hollywood. His inability to consistently sell movie tickets, coupled with the odious allegations against him, made him too much of a risk for major studios to place their bets on.
Depp later sued his ex-spouse for defamation, culminating in a 2022 trial that dominated headlines for the duration of the proceedings and resulted in multimillion-dollar compensatory damages for the "Blow" star (via NBC News). Since then, the question of how — or even whether — Depp would stage a comeback has lingered in the public consciousness.
Now, we finally have an answer, as news of Johnny Depp's next starring movie role has emerged.
Netflix is rolling the dice on Depp as King Louis XV
According to insiders familiar with the matter, Johnny Depp has inked a deal with Netflix France to star as historical figure King Louis XV in a new motion picture, Bloomberg reports. Titled "La Favorite," the film will be directed by Maiwenn Le Besco, a French director whose previous efforts include "Polisse," the Jury Prize winner at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival (via IMDb). Le Besco herself will also star in the film opposite Depp as the French ruler's mistress, Madame du Barry.
"La Favorite" will be Depp's first role since the embattled actor was awarded $15 million by a jury in a defamation suit filed against his ex-wife, Amber Heard (she, too, was awarded damages for a counterclaim, though to the much smaller tune of $2 million). It will be his first film since 2020's "Minamata," and his first major role since 2018's "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald." In addition, it will also be the Hollywood actor's first French-speaking role. The film will be shot across multiple locations, including the Palace of Versailles in Paris (via Le Figaro). "La Favorite" is part of a revenue-sharing deal between streaming platforms and French cinema organizations that will see Netflix investing 40 million Euros per year into French movies.
However, this much-needed return to acting for Depp comes with a major caveat: "La Favorite" will be released in French theaters when it debuts in 2023, then streamed on Netflix France after 15 months. There is no word on whether the film will be available worldwide, so the most invested Depp fans stateside may need to be inventive if they wish to see it.