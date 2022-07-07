We Finally Know Where To See Johnny Depp's Comeback Film

For decades, Johnny Depp was a staple of Hollywood and one of the industry's most recognizable names. After getting his start with "A Nightmare on Elm Street" in 1984, Depp starred in the police drama "21 Jump Street." Though Depp called the role a creative prison, it is often credited with making him a star. From there, he went on to enjoy a long and productive period of creative chemistry with director Tim Burton, leading to films such as 1990's "Edward Scissorhands" and 2005's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." In the 2000s, he revived the swashbuckler genre with arguably his best-known role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise.

Listing Depp's successes could fill a book, but trouble soon began to brew in paradise for the A-lister. He had notable issues with addiction and financial mismanagement, and soon found himself the frequent source of tabloid fodder amid a slew of movies that failed to gain any traction at the box office. Then, in 2016, Amber Heard filed for divorce from the beleaguered star and filed a restraining order against him, citing physical abuse (via Insider). Depp quickly became persona non grata in Hollywood. His inability to consistently sell movie tickets, coupled with the odious allegations against him, made him too much of a risk for major studios to place their bets on.

Depp later sued his ex-spouse for defamation, culminating in a 2022 trial that dominated headlines for the duration of the proceedings and resulted in multimillion-dollar compensatory damages for the "Blow" star (via NBC News). Since then, the question of how — or even whether — Depp would stage a comeback has lingered in the public consciousness.

Now, we finally have an answer, as news of Johnny Depp's next starring movie role has emerged.