The Apprentice: Why Sebastian Stan's Donald Trump Movie Left One Investor Furious

This article contains discussions of alleged sexual assault.

There's a movie about Donald Trump that just made waves at Cannes Film Festival, and one of its investors is not happy now that he's actually seen the movie.

Before it officially premiered on the Croisette, "The Apprentice" was screened for some of its investors, including billionaire Dan Snyder (former owner of the Washington Commanders). According to a report in Variety, Snyder was extremely unhappy when he actually saw the movie, which focuses on Trump's years as a real-estate "mogul" in New York and his marriage to Ivana Trump (played by Oscar-nominated "Borat 2" actress Maria Bakalova). It also reportedly is pretty unflattering in its depiction of Trump himself — portrayed by Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran Sebastian Stan — which is what made Snyder pretty mad.

The movie, which is directed by Ali Abbasi and written by Gabriel Sherman, also features a major subplot where a younger Trump is mentored and advised by New York lawyer Roy Cohn (Emmy winner and infamous Method actor Jeremy Strong), who worked for Senator Joseph McCarthy before becoming a fixer and was ultimately disbarred in the state of New York. Now, Snyder's company Kinematics, which financially backed Abbasi and Stan's movie, has to try and stand between the investor and director.