Sony Is Allegedly Mad At Madame Web's Dakota Johnson - But Twitter Isn't Having It

At this point, we can all acknowledge that Sony's latest attempt to capitalize off the Spider-Man extended universe — the origin story "Madame Web" — was a flop on every imaginable level. As everyone knows, "Madame Web" bombed at the box office, critics panned the Marvel movie, and the best line from the "Madame Web" trailer isn't in the film. So who's to blame here? According to Sony, it's all Dakota Johnson's fault for making fun of this eminently mockable movie.

According to a report in the Daily Mail — which, should be noted, is a tabloid — sources say Sony is ticked off at Johnson for dunking on "Madame Web" at basically every available opportunity. "Lots of people at Sony are questioning her star power, and how she reacted to this failure will likely come back to haunt her," the anonymous source said.

"It is okay to joke about your movie not doing well," they continued, invoking Sydney Sweeney's jokes on "Saturday Night Live" about how nobody saw the film. "But producers and Sony aren't laughing over Dakota's continued dragging of how she sees the fallout of 'Madame Web' and how she isn't taking any responsibility for its lackluster results. Not every movie is going to work, but a lot of hard work is put towards even bad movies and for your star to s*** on it is a bad look."