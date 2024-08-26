Why The Crow Bombed At The Box Office

Few expected that the 2024 "The Crow" remake would be a box office phenomenon. However, nobody thought it would do as poorly as it did over its domestic opening weekend. The reboot failed to take flight, with just a $4.6 million domestic debut. In the pantheon of superhero movies, "The Crow" opened just 5% more than the forgotten 1999 title "Black Mask" and beneath infamous box office bombs like "Supergirl."

Staggeringly, "The Crow" even opened to roughly half the North American opening weekend of "Bloodshot." That's despite that 2020 superhero movie opening just as COVID-19 started driving audiences away from theaters. More folks were willing to risk getting COVID in March 2020 than see "The Crow" on opening weekend in August 2024 ... that must sting.

When a movie like "The Crow" capsizes this badly at the box office, there's never just one reason for the immense failure. There are always a slew of factors that inform the financial shortcomings of these would-be blockbusters. In the case of "The Crow," a multitude of elements — ranging from a dismal marketing campaign to a poor release date to people's reverence for the original "Crow" movie (among many other defects) — coalesced to create one of the biggest superhero movie bombs of the 21st century. Read on to find out why "The Crow" flopped over its opening weekend and what led to it having a worse debut than "Superman IV: The Quest for Peace."