Critics Are Completely Wrong About The Road House Remake
Critics are completely wrong about Jake Gyllenhaal's gloriously self-aware and hilarious "Road House" remake. Most cinephiles were left scratching their heads when it was announced that "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" director Doug Liman would oversee the star in a remake of Patrick Swayze's '80s classic. After all, of all the films in MGM's vault to remake, was "Road House" really the one that demanded Liman and Gyllenhaal's attention? The answer is, thankfully, yes. "Road House" 2024 has been mired in drama, and its AI lawsuit is concerning, but the film itself is an absolutely killer piece of nonsensical action-comedy.
The movie, available exclusively on Prime Video, has received mixed responses from critics who seem to be missing the point (and joy) of the movie. On Rotten Tomatoes, "Road House" boasts a meek 62% freshness score from critics. Some of them have had incredibly negative reactions to the picture, seeing it as a schlocky, generic action film created exclusively to maximize Amazon shareholder value. BBC critic Nicholas Barber, for example, questioned why the movie was made at all, writing, "Watching this mindless yet overcomplicated film feels like sitting in on a script meeting at which the writers throw around ideas for characters, scenes and subplots but don't get around to developing any of them."
Other critics have mocked the remake for its stitched-together action sequences and former UFC champion Conor McGregor's goofy performance. But in an era where audiences are constantly served tame reboots meant to purely illicit nostalgia, "Road House" is a breath of fresh air that leans into the original's premise and serves as a love letter to chaotic creativity.
Road House is pure madness
"Road House" 2024 follows Elwood Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal), an ex-UFC fighter who stepped away from the octagon after a fight gone wrong. Dalton finds a savior in Frankie (Jessica Williams), who needs a "bouncer" to protect her Florida bar, cheekily named "The Road House." Thus begins the film's hero's journey, as Dalton immerses himself in the sunlit setting, finds love, and saves the establishment from scheming villains.
Doug Liman's action flick retains the bones of the original but goes in an inspired, cartoonish, and self-aware direction that's often funnier than some comedies. While most tentpoles want to be taken seriously, "Road House" wants you to have a blast. A vehicle for Liman and Gyllenhaal to go full-bozo, the remake is littered with dynamite action sequences, stunning locations, and arguably career-defining performances for its lead as well as its supporting players. Its lack of seriousness is a plus, as it creates an unhinged, jarring experience that leads the audience to grins and laughter.
The film is impactful because of the homogenous, calculated era of cinema we've found ourselves in. Major tentpole releases, often derived from well-mined IP, feel safe and rely on nostalgia, resulting in movies that are products created from a calculated formula. The new "Road House" is an updated take on a classic that doesn't feel like it's forced to exude reverence for its predecessor. It's an example of a remake done right, running wild with the OG's premise and resulting in a film that feels almost completely divorced from what has come before. Somehow wholly original and inspired, the "Road House" remake is something that critics always crave but never seem to give kudos to when they receive it.
Road House has two insane performances for the price of one
Remakes often cheekily acknowledge the woes of the original and try to elevate themselves above them. "Road House" doesn't care about that, opting instead to serve as a platform to show off how goofy its creative team can be. Doug Liman's camerawork isn't perfect, but the action sequences are impactful, especially in the film's third act, which takes place on both a sinking yacht and in the titular bar. The picture leans heavily into absurdity, creating an interesting world that's cinematic and original — and includes a human-devouring crocodile, which makes perfect sense within the context of the film.
One of the most inspired components is the film's two heavyweight performances. Gyllenhaal's Dalton is a quippy, unhinged charmer, a psychopath who relishes violence and acts of gratitude. It's a juxtaposition that works well and allows the actor to effortlessly show off his range, creating a protagonist we can actively root for and fear. His physicality is impressive, with Gyllenhaal being so into shooting the fight scenes that he suffered a gruesome injury on set.
The real winner here is Conor McGregor, whom critics appear to despise. The infamous MMA fighter is a force of nature as Knox, a man who embraces his history as a fighter, walking with a pirate-like swagger and attitude that's impossible to ignore. He's devious in how he doesn't induce fear but rather confusion, resulting in a villain that's more threatening due to his unpredictability than his physical impressiveness (though he is impressive). As soon as McGregor is introduced in a hilarious nude scene, audiences understand they're dealing with walking ridiculousness, resulting in one of the most fun bad guys — and remakes — we've had this decade.