Critics Are Completely Wrong About The Road House Remake

Critics are completely wrong about Jake Gyllenhaal's gloriously self-aware and hilarious "Road House" remake. Most cinephiles were left scratching their heads when it was announced that "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" director Doug Liman would oversee the star in a remake of Patrick Swayze's '80s classic. After all, of all the films in MGM's vault to remake, was "Road House" really the one that demanded Liman and Gyllenhaal's attention? The answer is, thankfully, yes. "Road House" 2024 has been mired in drama, and its AI lawsuit is concerning, but the film itself is an absolutely killer piece of nonsensical action-comedy.

The movie, available exclusively on Prime Video, has received mixed responses from critics who seem to be missing the point (and joy) of the movie. On Rotten Tomatoes, "Road House" boasts a meek 62% freshness score from critics. Some of them have had incredibly negative reactions to the picture, seeing it as a schlocky, generic action film created exclusively to maximize Amazon shareholder value. BBC critic Nicholas Barber, for example, questioned why the movie was made at all, writing, "Watching this mindless yet overcomplicated film feels like sitting in on a script meeting at which the writers throw around ideas for characters, scenes and subplots but don't get around to developing any of them."

Other critics have mocked the remake for its stitched-together action sequences and former UFC champion Conor McGregor's goofy performance. But in an era where audiences are constantly served tame reboots meant to purely illicit nostalgia, "Road House" is a breath of fresh air that leans into the original's premise and serves as a love letter to chaotic creativity.