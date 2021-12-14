Hawkeye's Piotr Adamczyk Dishes On The Tracksuit Mafia And The Biggest Action Sequences - Exclusive Interview

What can we expect to see from your character and the Tracksuit Mafia in the future?

That's the question I don't know how to answer. I think that we should expect what we already got in the comic book. These guys are like comedy-release background. I'm, in a way, surprised [at] how important background [can] be and how we were treated on set and even being in the intros, in the credits at the beginning. We had our own poster, which is incredible. We are so, so happy about that.

And coming back to the thought about [the] reaction of my countryman, when the poster of the Tracksuit Mafia guys released on the Marvel Studios Instagram, I think that somebody from the social media there was very surprised. Because most of the comments, thousands of comments, were in Polish. So they had to be surprised with the [number] of comments and this Polish pride from a Polish actor being part of the Marvel Universe.

I'm the second Polish actor. There was already a Polish director and actor, Jerzy Skolimowski, who played a Russian in "Black Widow." But for Polish people to hear, in [the] original version, some Polish words in this funny mixture of very strongly Polish-accented English, and some Polish words in [a] Marvel show, that was something they didn't expect, and they are happy to hear.

I think it's so important for people to see themselves in media. The deaf representation in "Hawkeye" as well has been really cool.

Yes. And working with Alaqua Cox, watching her development as well as an actress, how powerful her performance is. And she is a hero in real life — [a] superhero in real life. And I was so, so happy to be a member of the group with her. I remember I also prepared a few sentences in sign language, but now I prove that I'm very close to my character because it was my ignorance that I didn't know that sign language is different in different languages.

I was really surprised. I thought, forgive my stupidity, but I thought that it's quite unique. So I said something, I signed something to her, and she didn't understand, but then we [had] a laugh about that. We were comparing different signs: How is it in English? How is it in Polish? And I'm happy that I got to have important scenes with her. Observing her was a great pleasure. She has very powerful presence, and it's a very powerful performance because of the strong look she has and the information which is flowing from her eyes. I'm proud of her as well.