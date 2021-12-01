Marvel Executive Producer Reveals The Surprising Inspiration Behind Hawkeye - Exclusive

The new Disney+ series "Hawkeye" delves into Clint Barton's story as we've never seen before. While Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye has been an Avenger since the very beginning, he never quite got the screen time he deserved, and we left theaters with more questions about Clint than we had answers. However, "Hawkeye" is fixing that by giving us the fully fleshed-out version of Clint that we've been dying to see.

We're also finally getting to see some fan favorite aspects of Clint and his world that come from the rich pages of his comics. There's a lot to love with the appearance of Clint's hearing aid, his adventures with Kate Bishop, and screen time for the always adorable pizza dog Lucky. Add all of that to the fact that the show takes place in New York City during the holidays, and we have the perfect setup for Hawkeye's TV debut.

During an exclusive interview with Trinh Tran, the "Hawkeye" executive producer revealed which comics inspired Clint Barton's self-titled show and teased the additions that the team wanted to include that didn't make it.