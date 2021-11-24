The Tracksuit Mafia From Hawkeye Explained

The most famous former acquaintance of the Tracksuit Mafia is, perhaps surprisingly, not exactly known for wearing a tracksuit. He's none other than Lucky the Pizza Dog, the pizza pie-loving canine whose original name was Arrow. The dog initially belongs to the leader of the Tracksuit Mafia, Ivan Banionis. The dog befriends Clint Barton and saves his life from the gang, but is beaten halfway to oblivion before Clint rescues and ultimately adopts him. Though he loses an eye, Arrow fortunately survives. This, along with his favorite food, accounts for his famous new name.

Speaking of Ivan, he's also in the show. Namely, he's the big, black-clad Tracksuit Mafia leader who's played by the hulking Canadian actor Aleks Paunovic. So, even though Lucky seems to be free from him by the time of the series premiere, don't be surprised if some version of the dog's tragic backstory features in the upcoming episodes.

Curiously, the show's version of the gang appears to be in cahoots with Echo (Alaqua Cox), who isn't affiliated with them in the comics. It's probably safe to say that whatever her relationship with them is, she's easily the deadliest member of the group ... at least, for now. The most lethal member of the comic book version of Tracksuit Mafia is Kazi, the deadly hired assassin known as the Clown. Interestingly enough, a version of this character is also set to appear in the show, played by Fra Fee.