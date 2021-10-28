Shows Like Skins That Dramedy Fans Need To See

The 2007 British show "Skins" brought viewers into the ups and downs of a group of teenage friends. Romance, friendship, heartbreak, and parties (so many parties) were tackled in this series that looked at the hidden (and often hedonistic) sides of the teenage experience. The format of "Skins" was something new: each episode focused on a different protagonist in a friend crew and each group of friends got two seasons. Father-and-son writing team Bryan Elsley and Jamie Brittain created "Skins" after Brittain told his father to write "a show about teenagers, but one that actually means something."

Unlike American shows, which have a penchant for casting model-esque 30-somethings as high schoolers, "Skins" used actual teenagers with little acting experience to capture the rawness of this tumultuous time of life. "Skins" didn't just employ young people in front of the camera; the average age of the "Skins" writers was 22 (Daniel Kaluuya wrote on the show when he was just 18). This respect for the teenage voice launched the show and some of its actors into success (Nicholas Hoult, Dev Patel, Daniel Kaluuya, and Kaya Scodelario, to name a few).

"Skins" tackled themes of self-destruction, self-celebration, platonic love as well as romantic love, what it means to be family, and more, and did it all with a most excellent soundtrack. So if you're jonesing for another teen show or for a nostalgic kick of the perfect house party, check out these series that are sure to excite any fan of "Skins."