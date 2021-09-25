Sex Education Fans Just Got The Best News From Netflix
Netflix's virtual fan event Tudum dropped plenty of news, including the announcement fans of the streaming series "Sex Education" have been dying to hear. The British teen dramedy follows the students of the fictional Moordale Secondary School, their parents, and their teachers as they navigate the highs and lows of growing up at any age. While "Sex Education" is, generally speaking, a coming-of-age show, the Netflix hit focuses on the characters' sex lives, offering candid discussions about sexual health-related matters. The cast of "Sex Education" includes Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee Lou Wood, Alistair Petrie, and Kedar Williams-Stirling (via IMDb).
Released in September, the third season of the critically-acclaimed series has received accolades for its nonjudgmental and joyous depiction of teenagers exploring their sexuality, bodies, and relationships friendly and romantic (via Rotten Tomatoes). The most recent season left viewers with plenty of unanswered questions. In the wake of the tantalizing Season 3 finale, Netflix has finally revealed if "Sex Education" has been renewed for Season 4.
Netflix's Sex Education will be back for Season 4
During the Tudum virtual fan event, "Sex Education" stars Ncuti Gatwa and Kedar Williams-Stirling confirmed the Netflix series will return for Season 4. The actors were on hand to present a video (via Twitter) that featured a shot of Moordale Secondary School with a chyron announcing the renewal news. Within an hour of the Season 4 renewal news, the Twitter announcement had nearly 12,000 likes (at the time of publication, it has passed 16,000 likes). The new season should address some burning concerns left after the finale of Season 3. Those concerns include whether Maeve (Emma Mackey) will return from the United States, how Jean (Gillian Anderson) will deal with the potentially distressing news about the father of her baby, and Eric (Gatwa) and Adam (Connor Swindells) will deal with their breakup.
Netflix's announcement prompted some fans to share their excitement in the comments. Twitter user @YOURLIVSLIKE expressed excitement for more Maeve and Otis action, writing, "YEAHHH MOTIS ENDGAME HERE WE COME," while @askshah remarked, "Finally so happy. [I] was thinking this was the end, but this is great news." Another fan, @Cristian_stel, wrote, "Is it a good time to say that @GillianA must get nominated for an Emmy for her performance here?"