Sex Education Fans Just Got The Best News From Netflix

Netflix's virtual fan event Tudum dropped plenty of news, including the announcement fans of the streaming series "Sex Education" have been dying to hear. The British teen dramedy follows the students of the fictional Moordale Secondary School, their parents, and their teachers as they navigate the highs and lows of growing up at any age. While "Sex Education" is, generally speaking, a coming-of-age show, the Netflix hit focuses on the characters' sex lives, offering candid discussions about sexual health-related matters. The cast of "Sex Education" includes Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee Lou Wood, Alistair Petrie, and Kedar Williams-Stirling (via IMDb).

Released in September, the third season of the critically-acclaimed series has received accolades for its nonjudgmental and joyous depiction of teenagers exploring their sexuality, bodies, and relationships friendly and romantic (via Rotten Tomatoes). The most recent season left viewers with plenty of unanswered questions. In the wake of the tantalizing Season 3 finale, Netflix has finally revealed if "Sex Education" has been renewed for Season 4.