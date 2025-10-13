The 10 Best Sci-Fi Movies Of 2025 (So Far)

Among the many mistakes Zack Snyder made when he was given the keys to DC's boundless intellectual property was choosing to make Superman an angsty, broody, grey-scaled ball of anger. James Gunn has since taken over creative control of the DC Universe and his take of Superman is pitch perfect. In "Superman," Gunn delivers the hero we all deserve with a Clark Kent (David Corenswet) who is both multi-dimensional and true to the comics. Rather than being a bland punching machine, Corenswet's Clark is a conflicted man constantly inundated with opportunities for his power to be corrupted by society. The fact that he never takes the low road is what compels the audience to be on his side.

Technology is central to the plot of "Superman" as Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) uses his increasingly absurd arsenal to try ruining the Man of Steel. At the same time, it is also the primary tool of Justice Gang member Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), a veritable genius who is one of the film's best supporting characters. Tech can be wielded by anyone, regardless of moral alignment.

Luthor's over-the-top technology is all that sets him apart from the real-world bad guys who scheme just as much over money and power (albeit with less fixation on a superhero who wears trunks over his pants). It's a great start to the live-action DCU and surely the first of further explorations surrounding the intersection of class, morality, and technology.