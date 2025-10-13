The 10 Best Sci-Fi Movies Of 2025 (So Far)
2024 was a banner year for sci-fi cinema thanks to movies like "Dune: Part Two," "Alien: Romulus," and "The Substance" among others, so 2025 has had some big shoes to fill. While 2025 may have not produced as many traditional sci-fi blockbusters as years past, directors and writers have continued to find creative ways of imbuing themes surrounding exploitation, environmental collapse, and body horror through everything from big-budget superhero flicks to indie horror stories that have blown critics away.
The year may not be over yet, but there have been enough releases to assemble a strong list of sci-fi flicks worth watching. With a mix of our own preferences and the general consensus of what critics and audiences have hailed as the best sci-fi experiences this year, we've compiled a hearty collection of titles worth checking out. Whether you're seeking a unique aesthetic or crave the deeper societal commentary that frequently accompanies these stories, you're sure to find something on this list to satisfy that sci-fi itch.
28 Years Later
"28 Years Later" is the third film in the zombie-infested, post-apocalyptic franchise that began in 2002 with "28 Days Later." It takes place 28 years after the Rage virus outbreak that decimated the world population and set society back to a state of isolation, despair, and dwindling resources. There's a whole timeline of events leading to "28 Years Later" worth recapping, but the film still provides some context with a flashback at the beginning following a young man named Jimmy Crystal (Rocco Haynes) during the initial outbreak of the virus.
It is not immediately clear how Jimmy's story folds into the present-day life of the film's central family — which includes a scavenger named Jamie (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), his wife Isla (Jodie Comer), and their son Spike (Alfie Williams) — but by the end of the movie, it's clear that this franchise is still sowing seeds for the future. While it doesn't immediately seem like a film that can be characterized as sci-fi, "28 Years Later" provides an in-depth exploration of the purpose of medicine and the cold science of a viral outbreak.
- Cast: Jodie Comer, Alfie Williams, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fienne
- Director: Danny Boyle
- Runtime: 1h 55m
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) began with Iron Man, a superhero defined by the engineering genius of Tony Stark. As a result, the entire MCU has always trended toward the use of futuristic technology over inherent powers. Most of what is super in "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" are not the film's four protagonists but rather the results of Reed Richards' (Pedro Pascal) intellect. In a movie that includes space travel, teleportation, and alien entities, it's not such a big deal that Johnny (Joseph Quinn) can burst into flames once in a while.
The vintage, space-age aesthetic of the film is reminiscent of Ray Bradbury's short sci-fi stories in many ways. Centering on an Earth that has agreed to dismantle nuclear weapons and rely on a team of individuals for conflict resolution is aspirational and nearly utopian. While Sue (Vanessa Kirby) does a lot of the heavy lifting against the main antagonist thanks to the power of motherhood, most of the story's solutions are seeded as technological breakthroughs throughout. "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is a clean, vibrant installment in the MCU with plenty of small details you may have missed, but at its core does a superb job of keeping people on the edge of their seat.
- Cast: Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal, Eben Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn
- Director: Matt Shakman
- Runtime: 1h 55m
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%
Companion
Quietly released near the start of 2025, "Companion" has been highly praised for its timely premise and visceral storytelling. The film follows young couple, Josh (Jack Quaid) and Iris (Sophie Thatcher), as they join Josh's friends for a trip to a remote lake house. After a troubling situation ensues with the house's owner Sergey (Rupert Friend), Iris quickly discovers that she is actually a companion android designed to be controlled by an app on Josh's phone. The film takes shape like a horror movie — Iris is a final girl fighting for her life, but her opponent, Josh, is a monster hiding in plain sight.
"Companion" provides sharp commentary on the impending ethical issues taking shape around artificial intelligence and does so without abandoning emotional impact. Iris's story isn't that different from the experiences of many young, human women, and that should scare us. "Companion" reveals a future where tech empowers the cruel and privileged who use it to strip the agency of anyone against the system, but also one where love, compassion, and kindness can spur change.
- Cast: Sophie Thatcher, Jack Quaid, Lukas Gage, Harvey Guillén
- Director: Drew Hancock
- Runtime: 1h 37m
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%
The Assessment
Much like an episode of "Black Mirror" or " The Twilight Zone," "The Assessment" offers a peek into an imagined future without the mess of extensive world-building and exposition. The viewer is left to fill in the blanks as they become acquainted with young, affluent couple Mia (Elizabeth Olsen) and Aaryan (Himesh Patel). Mia and Aaryan are desperate to have a child, but due to an environmentally compromised Earth and rigid population and resource restrictions, they require permission first. That's where Virginia (Alicia Vikander) comes in.
Mia and Aaryan must undergo a grueling seven-day assessment as executed by Virginia, who serves as both a proxy child in various scenarios and a constant critic of their decisions. By taking an essential human function and corrupting it with unnatural regulation and intervention, "The Assessment" offers a haunting picture of what the future could look like should the Earth's environment continue to deteriorate. Elizabeth Olsen and Alicia Vikander give especially rich performances in what is one of the best and most thought-provoking sci-fi films of the year.
- Cast: Elizabeth Olsen, Himesh Patel, Alicia Vikander
- Director: Fleur Fortuné
- Runtime: 1h 54m
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%
The Life of Chuck
A movie that trends more toward magical realism than sci-fi but still hits markers for both, "The Life of Chuck" is an unconventional work from Mike Flanagan ("Midnight Mass") based on a Stephen King novella of the same name. The film is told in reverse-chronological order and follows Chuck (Tom Hiddleston), a 39-year-old accountant whose death happens to coincide with the end of the world. There are many things that go unexplained in "The Life of Chuck," and while that can be irritating in some stories, it feels uniquely appropriate here. Chuck's life is short, strange, and not always what he wants it to be, but what sets his story apart is how Flanagan's narrative depicts the meaning of death.
Its simple premise is anchored by a charming lead performance from Tom Hiddleston — who brings his stage chops into fine relief through Chuck's love of dance. An equally compelling supporting cast consisting of Chiwetel Ejiofor, Mark Hamill, and Karen Gillan ensure "The Life of Chuck" remains a well-crafted work all around. In the same way that a human life can feel like a single glittering ray of sun shining down on the big blue ocean, so does "The Life of Chuck" leave a bright, meaningful imprint on its audience.
- Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Mark Hamill, Jacob Tremblay
- Director: Mike Flanagan
- Runtime: 1h 51m
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%
Superman
Among the many mistakes Zack Snyder made when he was given the keys to DC's boundless intellectual property was choosing to make Superman an angsty, broody, grey-scaled ball of anger. James Gunn has since taken over creative control of the DC Universe and his take of Superman is pitch perfect. In "Superman," Gunn delivers the hero we all deserve with a Clark Kent (David Corenswet) who is both multi-dimensional and true to the comics. Rather than being a bland punching machine, Corenswet's Clark is a conflicted man constantly inundated with opportunities for his power to be corrupted by society. The fact that he never takes the low road is what compels the audience to be on his side.
Technology is central to the plot of "Superman" as Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) uses his increasingly absurd arsenal to try ruining the Man of Steel. At the same time, it is also the primary tool of Justice Gang member Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), a veritable genius who is one of the film's best supporting characters. Tech can be wielded by anyone, regardless of moral alignment.
Luthor's over-the-top technology is all that sets him apart from the real-world bad guys who scheme just as much over money and power (albeit with less fixation on a superhero who wears trunks over his pants). It's a great start to the live-action DCU and surely the first of further explorations surrounding the intersection of class, morality, and technology.
- Cast: David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi
- Director: James Gunn
- Runtime: 2h 9m
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%
Mickey 17
Academy Award winner Bong Joon Ho collaborated with Robert Pattinson on "Mickey 17," an early 2025 release with an off-kilter plot reminiscent of Ho's past satirical sci-fi fan favorites such as "Snowpiercer" and "Okja." The film follows Mickey Barnes (Pattinson) as he and his friend Timo (Steven Yeun) sign up for a deep space expedition in order to escape their debts. Mickey agrees to participate as an expendable, an employee who is used for dangerous and lethal tasks. Whenever Mickey dies, a clone is generated that possesses all of his memories.
Similarly to "Severance," "Mickey 17" presents an advanced technological concept and how it would most certainly be used by heartless, capitalist monsters whose rampant corruption results in little to no regulation from the rest of humanity. Ho expands on this idea by using space travel and scientific experimentation to present the many disturbing applications of knowledge and science when ethical standards are nonexistent. Even if its satire plays things a little too safe, "Mickey 17" is a timely watch nonetheless that is yet another example of Bong Joon Ho's exceptional skills as a storyteller.
- Cast: Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo
- Director: Bong Joon Ho
- Runtime: 2h 19m
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 77%
O Horizon
"O Horizon" is an indie project from director and Sackler-pharmaceutical heiress Madeleine Rotzler. It follows a young woman named Abby (Maria Bakalova) who is struggling with the recent death of her father, Warren (David Strathairn). Abby is an accomplished neuroscientist whose work — mostly involving a monkey named Dorey — takes up most of the space in her life that hasn't been consumed by grief. Abby eventually meets a programmer named Sam (Adam Pally) who offers her the chance to ease the pain of her father's loss using his revolutionary technology.
Bakalova is endearing and human as Abby, capturing the disorientation of grief without losing her character. In communicating with her deceased father, Abby not only addresses her grief but also acknowledges that the problems in her life stem from more than just the death of her dad. It's a sweet film, low-budget and low-visibility, that helps contextualize the fast-moving advancement of A.I. Rather than offering a horror story about control and existential dissonance, "O Horizon" presents a scenario in which technology can be utilized for the betterment of a person's spirit.
- Cast: Maria Bakalova, David Strathairn, Adam Pally
- Director: Madeleine Sackler
- Runtime: 1h 47m
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N/A
Thunderbolts*
There are a lot of dumb things in "Thunderbolts*" we can't ignore (will anyone ever explain how Bucky Barnes got elected to Congress?), just as there are still plenty of MCU bear traps ready to spring easter eggs and tidy plot resolutions. That said, "Thunderbolts*" is one of the best movies that Marvel Studios has put out in a long time. The film sees several rogue figures collected together for incineration by cutthroat strategist and politician Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).
In seeking a way out of Valentina's deathtrap, Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), and Bob (Lewis Pullman) trigger a series of events that capture the attention of Red Guardian (David Harbour) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), who is attempting to have Valentina removed from her position as Secretary of Defense.
While identifying the main villain in "Thunderbolts*" needs some explaining, the film's choice to explore an emotional arc for its de facto main character, Yelena, more than makes up for it. It's well worth the watch and even a rewatch or two — if only because it's nice to see serious characters get a chance to be both vulnerable and funny.
- Cast: Florence Pugh, Lewis Pullman, Sebastian Stan, Julia Louis-Dreyfus
- Director: Jake Schreier
- Runtime: 2h 6m
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%
Love Me
As advancements in artificial intelligence continue to progress rapidly, many storytellers have attempted to broach the topic from different angles. Some have explored the ethical ramifications of A.I. around control and autonomy, others have leaned more heavily on its capacity for sinister applications, and then there are those who consider the potential optimism it can bring in evolving the meaning of life. "Love Me" falls somewhere between all three and has a premise unusual enough to make up for the film's weaker points.
Me (Kristen Stewart) is the adopted name of an artificially intelligent buoy reawakened long after the extinction of the human race. In learning about the human lives that once orbited her, Me becomes enamored with the idea of love and feelings. Me makes contact with an orbiting satellite whom she dubs Iam (Steven Yeun) and the two entities go on a long, emotional journey to develop true sentience and honor the beauty of human love. It's an undeniably interesting film and hopefully one that will inspire other creators to explore the bounds of artificial intelligence in a fictional context.
- Cast: Kristen Stewart, Steven Yeun
- Director: Andrew Zuchero, Sam Zuchero
- Runtime: 1h 32m
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 46%