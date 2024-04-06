The Best Sci-Fi Movies Of 2024 So Far

We expect quite a few films will blow audiences away in 2024, but from the looks of it, sci-fi is particularly promising this year. A slate of highly anticipated science fiction films is scheduled for release in 2024. Some grand space operas are in the lineup, as are haunting dystopian nightmares and hyped-up prequels. There's even an intriguing genre-bending entry from French cinema. 2024 is surely delivering fine entertainment to sci-fi fans everywhere.

Whether you prefer splashy, action-oriented sci-fi fare, more thoughtful, meditative films that ponder what it means to be human, or animated features that delight, this year should deliver a bit of everything. That includes new entries in existing franchises, as well as ambitious productions from veteran filmmakers that hopefully wow audiences.

A slew of film adaptations of novels, novellas, and graphic novels are dropping this year, as well as some independent sci-fi films that are on our radar. If you're at a loss about what movies to see, don't forget to check in quarterly with Looper as we update you about all the sci-fi new releases that are blowing our minds and are totally worth your time.