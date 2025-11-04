Predator: Badlands Review - This Kid-Friendly Sequel Still Serves Some Thrills

It goes without saying that your mileage may vary on this approach, as the "Predator" franchise has historically been at its worst when trying to tap into a comedic vein over the action; Shane Black's 2018 "The Predator" is also a low point for him as a writer. Considering that Black wrote the original "Lethal Weapon" movie, which coronated the formula for the buddy cop genre, you could argue that "Predator: Badlands" is best enjoyed as what you would have assumed a Black-scripted film in this universe would have looked like — and as that was the last "Predator" film to have been released in theaters, following that influence at this moment of creative rejuvenation for the long-derided franchise feels like a very deliberate course correction.

As with Dan Trachtenberg's two prior "Predator" efforts, it mostly works as a pure standalone film even though there are nods to more expansive lore; I wouldn't be surprised to learn that Kevin Feige is desperately trying to get Trachtenberg to hop on the Marvel train to similarly streamline their unruly cinematic universe. However, the minor crossover with "Alien," having our synth lead be from the evil corporation at the narrative center of that franchise, is distracting — the lack of narrative impact it actually has here does make it feel like a studio mandated inclusion in the hope of building toward another "Alien vs Predator" monster mash in the future.

This ultimately brings "Badlands" back to the same legacy sequel problem I outlined at the beginning: can a movie truly function as a standalone adventure if it's gesturing so much toward additional IP, and will a complete newcomer to the franchise find it too distracting, like they haven't done their homework before sitting the big exam? It's the only one of the bad ideas that "Badlands" comprises of to feel faulty in practice, a jarring reminder that in this age of blockbuster storytelling, nothing can truly exist on its own terms, standing in stark contrast to the two straight-to-streaming "Predator" movies that came before it. On the more risk-averse big screen, brand synergy is demanded as a safety net for a more challenging proposition, which only neuters its boldness.

"Badlands" is an enjoyable action-adventure when it's at its most straightforward, flipping the script on the franchise so subtly that the narrative never registers as the sum of several creative decisions that seem misguided on paper. It's also inarguably Trachtenberg's weakest "Predator" to date, even if it does work against all the odds.

"Predator: Badlands" premieres in theaters on November 7.