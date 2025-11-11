The Running Man Review: Glen Powell's Thrilling Action Film Doesn't Quite Meet The Moment

In 1987, Arnold Schwarzeneger starred in an adaptation of "The Running Man" that took the title and general premise from Stephen King's novel and little else, using that text as a springboard for a colorful and craven action vehicle. But Edgar Wright's "Running Man" is a much more faithful production. Set in a near future where America's income inequality has evolved into a full on necrocapitalist dystopia, the film focuses on Ben Richards (Glen Powell), a blacklisted blue collar worker whose only recourse to provide for his wife (Jayme Lawson) and sick daughter is to join a life or death game show. Initially, he auditions to join one of the safer game shows in the hopes of getting enough money for his daughter's meds, but producer Dan Killian (a pitch-perfect Josh Brolin) sees Richards' rage, his ingenuity, and his charisma as the solution to his biggest problem.

The Network (a media conglomerate indistinguishable from the state itself) has a variety of reality content where the lower rungs of society risk their bodies for cash, but "The Running Man" is their crown jewel. Giving contestants a head start of 12 hours, they must try to survive 30 days while being stalked by hunters, with viewers and citizens incentivized to report and dox them. Killian sees Richards as the kind of guy who could go all the way, or rather, that viewers will believe could go all the way, as they haven't had a real contender since the first season.

Powell, no stranger to reality show races, is really good in the leading role. He's assured and has great presence, the perfect guy to anchor a picture like this. He's also great grounding against the more colorful supporting players, like a scenery chewing Colman Domingo as the show's host Bobby T, or a delightfully pulpy turn from Lee Pace as McCone, the masked leader of the hunters who feels like a cross between a GI Joe character and the logical intellectual extrapolation of the respective shows "Cops" and "Dog: The Bounty Hunter." (Special dispensation for Michael Cera in a key role that threatens to steal the show, but is hampered by some conveniently silly decision making by his character.)

Wright re-teams with his "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" co-writer Michael Bacall on this screenplay and the two have a real blast dramatizing the rules of the game, making the entire operation appear lively and entertaining without getting so lost in that excitement they lose sight of the abject horror of the situation. The director's trademark kineticism proves useful in a pop art sense, but his frenetic pacing is tempered by a welcome amount of restraint. Wright is one of the last of the Ain't It Cool Cowboys, fanboy fave auteurs whose occasionally infantile attraction to nerd culture feel limiting in their artistic evolutions.

To that end, "The Running Man" largely strikes a balance that feels like a step forward for the filmmaker. He has made a "cool" action movie that doesn't put its pursuit of coolness before the ideas of the text. But as with his last picture, he struggles in the final act when it comes to threading the needle of the film's themes.