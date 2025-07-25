Small Details You Missed In The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Contains spoilers for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps"

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" gets audiences away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Sacred Timeline for a bit. The titular team exists in another universe, one that's heavily inspired by the vintage aesthetic of the 1960s combined with a healthy dose of futurism. It's kind of like how "The Jetsons" thought the future would be, and it suits the film perfectly.

However, since it does exist in another reality, there aren't references to Marvel heroes we know and love. No one's talking about how Tony Stark heroically sacrificed himself to save the planet from Thanos or how the Thunderbolts turned into the New Avengers, because none of those things happened here. The Fantastic Four offer all of the superheroics this world needs.

That doesn't mean there aren't plenty of small details in "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" to keep your eyes peeled for. Nods to the Marvel Cinematic Universe proper are non-existent, but there are many references to the "Fantastic Four" comics. There may even be some hints as to what's coming in "Avengers: Doomsday" if you look hard enough.