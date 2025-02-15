Mickey 17 Review: Robert Pattinson's Space Satire Plays It Too Safe

Bong Joon-ho's previous exploration of how late capitalism breeds anti-climate authoritarianism has been transplanted to outer space, where failed Senator Kenneth Marshall (Mark Ruffalo) leads a four-year expedition to transplant mankind to the distant planet of Niflheim, hoping to kill off the cute race of alien critters — inaccurately described by Marshall's wife (Toni Collette) as appearing like "croissants dipped in s**t" — for whom this is their natural habitat. Much more ambitious than "Okja," however, are Bong's attempts to make the inhabitants of the spacecraft resemble Trump-era American society as a whole, offering food for thought while simultaneously feeling like certain plot strands on the peripheries — such as hints of a widespread drug addiction problem — were hacked to pieces in the cutting room.

At the center of this is Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson), who alongside best friend Timo (Steven Yeun) aim to escape debt collectors by taking jobs on board the ship. With few qualifications to his name, Mickey applies to be an "expendable," having his DNA stored so he can be sent on deadly research missions and resurrected from the dead, all in the name of creating vaccines so that humanity can safely move onto this distant planet. With a cartoonish accent and bewildered, gormless expression permanently etched onto his face, Pattinson is as well-suited to Bong's live-action cartoon environment as you'd expect; if anything, the surprise is just how much an actor increasingly known for his wild vocal swings and unhinged physical comedy plays down those impulses where possible. By the midway point, he begins to feel like the rare everyman figure in Pattinson's filmography, whose woes are all down to the relatable human flaw of not reading the small print before signing a contract; the arrival of a more psychopathic "multiple," eager for revenge on his superiors the way Mickey refrains from being, only underlines him as an unconventional audience surrogate even more.

The first two acts do a stellar job at fleshing out the ecosystem of the ship, where scientists, workers, and despotic rulers all try to be the main group steering toward humanity's future. It's also here where Bong's screenplay tries its best to reflect Edward Ashton's more thoughtful source novel, which aimed to grapple with the morality behind its scientific conceits and weigh up the ethics of a program designed to dehumanize workers — perhaps the only subtlety in the script is the space it affords viewers to read parallels between this and the rise of automation in the workplace. Thanks to the director's sense of humor, it never gets too weighed down with its heady conceits, even if there are moments where it distractingly pulls some punches; a much-anticipated sequence teased in the trailer, where two iterations of Mickey join girlfriend Nasha (Naomi Ackie) in a threesome, is interrupted before any freaky stuff happens. In the rare $150 million blockbuster that doesn't feel like it was at the behest of endless studio interference, this is one of the few moments that feels like it was changed due to a panicked studio note.