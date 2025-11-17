The Secretive And Physically Demanding Audition For Predator: Badlands

Auditioning for a film role isn't always about standing in front of a casting director and reading some lines. There have been some truly bizarre movie auditions that have sprung to light over the past few years, but none of them hold a candle to what the actor behind Dek from "Predator: Badlands" had to do to land his role. You can check out Looper's video above to learn more about the process, which illuminates just how dedicated Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi is to the craft.

For starters, the actor didn't even know what movie he was trying out for. That was probably a tip-off that it was for some major franchise, but the only information Schuster-Koloamatangi had was that it was for "a creature." As part of this, he needed to read his lines once in English and once in his own made-up language. It makes sense for this particular movie since Dek is a Yautja who speaks an alien language to Thia (Elle Fanning) throughout the entire runtime.

Figuring out how to read a particular set of lines is one thing, but it's another to be told to say them in something you made up on the spot. Schuster-Koloamatangi drew upon his heritage for that part of the audition. The New Zealand actor has both Samoan and Tongan ancestry, so when it came time to create an alien language, he drew upon both Polynesian languages to create something all his own. "I was freestyling, really," he told Men's Health.