Who Is The Villain In Thunderbolts*? Everything You Need To Know About Sentry

It's taken the Marvel Cinematic Universe a little while to set it all up, but "Thunderbolts*" finally hits the silver screen in May 2025. The "Thunderbolts*" teasers and trailers Disney has released suggest a lot about what the film will cover, and its logline spells out the general plot: "After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts."

The team consists of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), all of whom have been previously introduced to Marvel movie fans. But there is one character featured in the film that audiences haven't seen before in the MCU: Robert "Bob" Roberts, otherwise known as Sentry (Lewis Pullman).

Compared to much of the rest of the cast, Sentry is a relatively new Marvel Comics character, and, as such, there's a lot about him that casual fans likely don't know. Is he the movie's villain or the strongest team member of the Thunderbolts? That's not entirely clear from the trailers, but the answer may indeed be that he's both since Sentry isn't your run-of-the-mill tank of a superhero. While he's immeasurably powerful, he's also flawed in a variety of ways, including a dark side to the caped hero that makes him incredibly powerful and over-the-top dangerous. Here's everything you need to know about Sentry going into "Thunderbolts*."