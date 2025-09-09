Frankenstein Review: Guillermo Del Toro Makes The Monster His Own [TIFF 2025]

Speaking before the screening at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, Guillermo del Toro explained his interest in the "Frankenstein" story as a tale of fathers and sons. The biggest overall shift in his adaptation is the nature of this father-son conflict. The book's Victor Frankenstein is a well-off kid who becomes a deadbeat dad, so frightened of his "son" that he runs away immediately after the Creature's birth. In contrast, this adaptation's Victor is an abused kid (Christian Convery) who grows up to be an abusive dad (Oscar Isaac), not scared of his creation but holding him in contempt.

Del Toro has been insistent this "Frankenstein" isn't a horror movie. The movie's one intensely frightening moment early on, where Victor presents his tests in reanimating dead tissue before a gathering of his disgusted fellow academics, exorcises fear from the film's driving psychology — if Victor wasn't scared by that, no way he's actually scared of the finished Creature. Instead, he hates his creation for not living up to his high expectations, and out of a general sense of emptiness after reaching the accomplishment he's madly dedicated his whole life toward achieving. Seeing Victor deny that his obviously pained Creature even has feelings is heartbreaking, especially viewed as an allegory for the abuse of people with disabilities.

Where Isaac's Victor exudes sheer nastiness, Jacob Elordi's Creature is a sensitive soul experiencing the world for the first time. The sequence closest to the book, where he secretly cares for a family as the hidden "Spirit of the Forest," picks up language from observing them, and befriends their blind patriarch (David Bradley), is beautiful. The way this chapter concludes, however, is the sort of change where I question this "not horror" approach to the material. Because simple fear isn't treated as motivation enough for people rejecting the Creature, Del Toro has to also have the Creature framed for murder — a thing that happens three different times in the movie. I'm not sure if trying to rationalize people's fears like this really helps the movie, and I find myself disappointed in how the Creature's quest for revenge has been softened. Del Toro loves his monster so much that he can't bear to have him choose to be too monstrous — it's telling that in his Biblical references, the Creature still compares himself to Adam but no longer expresses kinship with Lucifer.