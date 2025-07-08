Superman Review: James Gunn Delivers The Hero We Deserve

There are some people who will insist superhero movies should be "apolitical." Point out that political themes have always been part of the genre's conception — that Superman has always been an immigrant, that Wonder Woman was designed as a feminist role model, that the X-Men are a metaphor for various oppressed groups, that the very idea of a "Captain America" implies some sort of political perspective, etc. — and they'll either sputter into nonsensical excuses about how that doesn't count by whatever definition of "political" they're using, or they'll just play dumb for the sake of their own outrage.

James Gunn knows who these people are, and his "Superman" movie isn't afraid to say it: the honest ones are annoying dorks with bad hairdos, and the dishonest ones are screaming monkeys at keyboards. And his Superman (David Corenswet) will save them all anyway, because that's what he does.

It shouldn't be a surprise than Gunn's "Superman" is intensely political. After all, Gunn's previous three projects for DC were a movie satirizing American imperialism ("The Suicide Squad"), a streaming spin-off where a villain from the previous movie finds redemption by killing his Klansman father ("Peacemaker"), and a cartoon celebrating the slaughter of Nazi MRAs ("Creature Commandos"). And the straightforward morals of "Superman" — immigrants are people, locking people up without trial is wrong, wars of conquest are bad, tech companies often don't have your best interests at heart – shouldn't be controversial, except, well ... look outside at everything happening in the world right now. As an introduction to the rebooted DC Universe, "Superman" is zippy blockbuster fun. But amidst all its cartoon absurdity, it might just inspire people to make a difference in this universe.